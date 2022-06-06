The Rolling Stones Play Safe Second Show For Germany - Noise11.com

The Rolling Stones have played the second show of their 2022 SIXTY tour in Munich Germany but short of the occasional juggle it looks like the setlist is most stuck in … well, excuse the term … stone.

After pulling out ‘Out of Time’ for the first time ever last week in Spain, the song remained in the same spot for the second show and was replicated a second time for Munich.

The voted song ‘Beast of Burden’ from the first show was replaced with ‘Ruby Tuesday’ for the second and Keith replaced his song ‘Happy’ with ‘Connection’. That meant two ‘Between The Buttons’ songs from 1967 made this playlist.

Other than that, all remaining songs in all other positions matched the setlist of Show 1 in Madrid.

The opening act for the Munich show was Reef, featuring Ron Wood’s son Jesse Wood on guitar.

Street Fighting Man (from Beggars Banquet, 1968)

19th Nervous Breakdown (single, 1966)

Rocks Off (from Exile On Main Street, 1972)

Tumbling Dice (from Exile On Main Street, 1972)

Out of Time (from Aftermath UK, 1966)

Ruby Tuesday (from Between The Buttons, 1967)

You Can’t Always Get What You Want (from Let It Bleed, 1969)

Living in a Ghost Town (single 2020)

Honky Tonk Women (single, 1969)

Connection (from Between The Buttons, 1967)

Slipping Away (from Steel Wheels, 1989)

Miss You (from Some Girls, 1978)

Midnight Rambler (from Let It Bleed, 1969)

Start Me Up (from Tattoo You, 1981)

Paint It Black (from Aftermath US, 1966)

Sympathy for the Devil (from Beggars Banquet, 1968)

Jumpin’ Jack Flash (single, 1968)

Encore:

Gimme Shelter (from Let It Bleed, 1969)

(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction (from Out of Our Heads, 1965)

