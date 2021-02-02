 Tim Kelly Joins Australia Institute of Music - Noise11.com
Tim Kelly

Tim Kelly

Tim Kelly Joins Australia Institute of Music

by Paul Cashmere on February 2, 2021

in News

Australian music executive Tim Kelly has taken up a newly created role at the Australian Institute of Music (AIM).

Kelly has been appointed to the role if Program Director for Arts and Entertainment Management.

Kelly said, “I’m excited to be joining AIM and working with the whole team to enable the creative thinking, actions and positive outcomes for our students. They represent the next generation of creators, developers and executives in our industry.”

Kelly has worked for multinational and independent labels in various roles over the decades. He has been GM of Marketing, Asia Pacific at Sony Music Entertainment and GM of Marketing at Universal Music Australia. Tim was Managing Director at leading Australian independent label Inertia, MD of Pinnacle Licensed Repertoire, and Head of International at renowned UK label, Rough Trade. Tim was also one of the founders of legendary UK indie One Little Indian.

Tim Kelly will take up his new role on 8 February, 2021.

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

AIM
The Australian Institute Of Music Is Having Open Day

The Australian Institute of Music in Sydney and Melbourne will have an open day in August.

July 24, 2016