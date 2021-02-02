Tim Kelly Joins Australia Institute of Music - Noise11.com

Australian music executive Tim Kelly has taken up a newly created role at the Australian Institute of Music (AIM).

Kelly has been appointed to the role if Program Director for Arts and Entertainment Management.

Kelly said, “I’m excited to be joining AIM and working with the whole team to enable the creative thinking, actions and positive outcomes for our students. They represent the next generation of creators, developers and executives in our industry.”

Kelly has worked for multinational and independent labels in various roles over the decades. He has been GM of Marketing, Asia Pacific at Sony Music Entertainment and GM of Marketing at Universal Music Australia. Tim was Managing Director at leading Australian independent label Inertia, MD of Pinnacle Licensed Repertoire, and Head of International at renowned UK label, Rough Trade. Tim was also one of the founders of legendary UK indie One Little Indian.

Tim Kelly will take up his new role on 8 February, 2021.

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Reddit

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments