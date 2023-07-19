 Aim Awards First Reveal of 2023 Nominees - Noise11.com
AIM Awards 2023 Logo - Square AssetAIM Awards 2023 Logo - Square Asset

Aim Awards First Reveal of 2023 Nominees

by Noise11.com on July 19, 2023

in News,Noise Pro

The AIM Independent Music Awards have revealed its first set of 2023 nominees.

Silvia Montello, CEO at AIM, commented: “This years’ AIM Independent Music Award nominees represent our diverse, dynamic and inclusive community, truly showcasing the incredible range of talent across all genres of the UK music scene. As the indie sector continues to grow, we look forward to celebrating the dedication of labels, artists, and their teams on the 26 September.”

This year, the ‘Best Live Performer’ decision will once again be put in the hands of music fans across the world, who can cast their vote for their favourite act here: https://independentmusic.typeform.com/to/jBnh8hI9

AIM Awards 2023 nominees

UK Independent Breakthrough
Ezra Collective (Partisan Records)
I.Jordan (Ninja Tune)
Overmono (XL Recordings)
Shygirl (Because Music)
Suki Waterhouse (Sub Pop)

Best Independent Track (Meta)
Connie Constance – ‘Hurt You’ (Play It Again Sam)
ENNY – Charge It (FAMM)
Four Tet – ‘Three Drums’ (Text Records)
Makaya McCraven – ‘Dream Another’ (XL Recordings)
Overmono – ‘Good Lies’ (XL Recordings)
RAYE, 070 Shake – ‘Escapism’ (Human Re Sources)
Shygirl – ‘Shlut’ (Because Music)
Sudan Archives – ‘Selfish Soul’ (Stones Throw Records)
Yeah Yeah Yeahs – ‘Spitting Off The Edge of The World’ feat. Perfume Genius (Secretly Canadian)
Yves Tumor – ‘Echolalia’ (Warp Records)

Best Independent EP/ Mixtape
Bellah – ‘Adultsville’ (Base ‘N’ Rebulz X Marathon Music Group)
ENNY – ‘We Go Again’ (FAMM)
Jessica Winter – ‘Limerance’ (Lucky Number)
Saint Joshua – ‘EP2’(Ditto Music)
yunè pinku – ‘BABYLON IX’ (PLATOON)

Best Independent Album
Avelino – God Save The Streets (More Music Records/ OddChild Music)
Kelela – Raven (Warp Records)
Little Simz – No Thank You (Forever Living Originals)
Nova Twins – Supernova (Marshall Records)
Obongjayar – Some Nights I Dream of Doors (September Recordings)
Oliver Sim – Hideous Bastard (Young)
RAYE – My 21st Century Blues (Human Re Sources)
Rina Sawayama – Hold The Girl (Dirty Hit)
Shygirl – Nymph (Because Music)
Wu-Lu – LOGGERHEAD (Warp Records)

Best Independent Remix
Sega Bodega Remix (One Little Independent) – Björk – ‘Ovuke (feat. Shygirl)’
Soulwax Remix (Deewee / Because Music) – Charlotte Adigéry & Bolis Pupul – ‘Cliche’
Nu:Tone Remix (Hospital Records) – GLXY – ‘Butterfly Effect (feat. Hugh Hardie & Visionobi)’
Jamie XX remix (Young) – Oliver Sim – ‘GMT’
Boys Noize (Secretly Canadian) – Yeah Yeah Yeahs – ‘Wolf’

One To Watch (BBC Music Introducing)
Jessica Winter (Lucky Number)
Juice Menace (Supernature)
FLOWEROVLOVE (FAE GRP)
Laughta (MDLBEAST Records)
Master Peace (PMR)

Best Independent Video (Vevo)
Ezra Collective – ‘No Confusion ft. Kojey Radical’ (Partisan Records)
Kelela – ‘Enough For Love’ (Warp Records)
Obongjayar – ‘I Wish It Was Me (Live)’ (September Recordings)
RAYE, 070 Shake – ‘Escapism.’ (Human Re Sources)
Wesley Joseph – ‘MONSOON’ (EEVILTWINN)

The Aim Independent Music Awards are returning to the Roundhouse on 26 September, 2023.

