UK Americana Award Winners - Noise11.com

The Americana Music Awards for the UK have been held.

Here is the complete winners list:

AMA-UK Member Voted Award Winners

UK Album of the Year

• Click Click Domino by Ida Mae (produced by Christopher Turpin)

• Good Woman by The Staves (produced by John Congleton)

• The Wandering Hearts by The Wandering Hearts (produced by Simone Felice, David Baron, Mike Mogis and The Wandering Hearts)

• Stand For Myself by Yola (produced by Dan Auerbach) WINNER

International Album of the Year

• Wary + Strange by Amythyst Kiah (produced by Tony Berg and Amythyst Kiah)

• Outside Child by Allison Russell (produced by Dan Knobler) WINNER

• Arrivals by Declan O’Rourke (produced by Paul Weller)

• Tasjan! Tasjan! Tasjan! by Aaron Lee Tasjan (produced by Aaron Lee Tasjan and Gregory Lattimer)

UK Song of the Year

• This Ain’t The Life by Lauren Housley (written by Lauren Housley)

• Eye to Eye by John Smith feat. Sarah Jarosz (written by John Smith and Sarah Siskind)

• Latchkey by Memorial (written by Jack Watts and Oliver Spalding)

• Willing by Lady Nade (written by Lady Nade) WINNER

International Song of the Year

• Never Said A Word by Judy Blank & Dylan Earl (written by Judy Blank & Dylan Earl)

• Sweet Misery by Tré Burt (written by Tré Burt)

• Right on Time by Brandi Carlile (written by Brandi Carlile, Dave Cobb, Phil Hanseroth and Tim Hanseroth) WINNER

• Jeremiah by Sierra Ferrell (written by Sierra Ferrell)

UK Artist of the Year

• Elles Bailey

• The Staves

• John Smith

• Yola WINNER

International Artist of the Year

• Rhiannon Giddens

• Amythyst Kiah

• Allison Russell WINNER

• Taylor Swift

UK Instrumentalist of the Year

• Thomas Dibb

• Joe Harvey-Whyte

• Mark Lewis

• Michele Stodart WINNER

Special Awards

International Lifetime Achievement Award

Selected by the board members, our highest honour is awarded to an international artist, duo or group in recognition of their outstanding contribution to the Americana genre over the span of their career and life in music. The 2022 recipient is Lucinda Williams.

Trailblazer Award

Selected by the board members, this special award celebrates a UK artist, duo or group that has taken an exceptional path, inspiring others to follow in their footsteps in developing the Americana genre. The 2022 recipient is Beth Orton.

International Trailblazer Award

Selected by the board members, this special award celebrates a UK artist, duo or group that has taken an exceptional path, inspiring others to follow in their footsteps in developing the Americana genre. The 2022 recipient is The Long Ryders.

Bob Harris Emerging Artist Award

Selected by Bob Harris OBE, this special award celebrates the breakthrough artist, duo or group that has particularly impressed the legendary music broadcaster throughout the year. The 2022 recipient is Lauren Housley.

Best Selling Americana Album

AMA-UK works with The Official Charts Company to create the UK Americana Album Chart. This Award is given to the best-selling Americana Album by a UK Artist. The 2022 recipient is Barry Gibb.

Grass Roots Award

Selected by the board members, this special award celebrates the sometimes un-sung heroes of the UK Americana scene. It is presented to individuals working in the industry (in a capacity other than as artists) who have made outstanding efforts to support Americana music from the grass roots up. The 2022 recipient is Tom Bridgewater from Loose Music, Independent Record Label.

