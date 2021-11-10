 Under The Southern Stars Slots Into Adelaide Fringe Festival For 2022 - Noise11.com
Rick Nielsen photo Ros O'Gorman, noise11

Rick Nielsen of Cheap Trick photo by Ros O'Gorman

Under The Southern Stars Slots Into Adelaide Fringe Festival For 2022

by Paul Cashmere on November 10, 2021

in News

As international travel rules subside, Under The Southern Stars has been reactivated for 2022 with the initial announcement locking in dates for the Adelaide Fringe Festival in March 2022.

Under The Southern Stars has confirmed Cheap Trick, Bush and Stone Temple Pilots will come to Australia in 2022 with Black Rebel Motorcycle Club now added to the international bill. Rose Tattoo and Electric Mary make up the Australian acts.

Promoter, Andrew McManus commented; “I’m so proud of my team in securing exemption from Commission of Border Control and thankful to all the Captains of Industry, Ministers, Lord Mayors and SA Premier for their letters of support. We are very excited to finally be able to announce Black Rebel Motorcycle Club as an addition to the line-up,! This quadruple bill will rock our #UTSS2022 audiences to the core!

Heather Croall, Director and CEO, Adelaide Fringe adds, “Adelaide Fringe is thrilled to have the world premiere of, Under The Southern Stars, a 3 day event as part of the closing weekend activity for this year’s festival! Under The Southern Stars in Bonython Park is set to be an event you don’t want to miss with a rock lineup that includes Killing Heidi and Black Rebel Motorcycle Club and many more.”

Dates are:

Friday, 18 March
Cheap Trick, Black Rebel Motorcycle Club, Rose Tattoo and Electric Mary
plus The Black Sorrows and the Germain Sisters

Saturday, 19 March
Stone Temple Pilots, Black Rebel Motorcycle Club, Rose Tattoo, Electric Mary
plus The Superjesus, Flyying Colours and Ben Hazelwood

Sunday 20 March
Cheap Trick, Bush, Stone Temple Pilots, Rose Tattoo, Electric Mary
plus Killing Heidi, The Badloves and Dallas Crane

