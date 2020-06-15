Vintage 1970 Live Stooges Coming Via Jack White’s Third Man Records

Jack White’s Third Man Records will release the historic ‘Live At Goose Lake: August 8, 1970’.
The recording comes directly from the soundboard and features the Stooges line-up of Iggy Pop on lead vocals, Scott Asheton on drums, Ron Asheton on lead guitar and Dave Alexander on bass.
Alexander freaked out during the show and did not play one note. He was fired by Iggy after the gig. Iggy Pop is now the sole surviving member of this line-up.
‘Live At Goose Lake: August 8, 1970’ will be available on August 7, within 50 years to the day of when it was recorded.
The audio was restored by Vance Powell (The White Stripes, Chris Stapleton) and mastered by Bill Skibbe at Third Man Mastering, and liner notes were written by Jaan Uhelzski (Creem Magazine).
LIVE AT GOOSE LAKE: AUGUST 8TH, 1970 TRACK LIST
SIDE A
1. Intro
2. Loose
3. Down On The Street
4. T.V. Eye
5. Dirt
SIDE B
1. 1970 (I Feel Alright)
2. Fun House
3. L.A. Blues
