Warner Music Group Buys 300 Entertainment For $400 Million - Noise11.com

Warner Music Group has paid $US400 million to acquire 300 Entertainment, the home of Megan Thee Stallion, Fetty Wap and Young Thug.

300 Entertainment was founded in 2012 by Kevin Liles and Lyor Cohen. Liles will become Chairman and CEO of 300 and the Elektra Music Group. Labels under Elektra include Fueled By Ramen, Roadrunner Records, Low Country Sound, DTA Records, and Public Consumption.

Liles said, “At 300, we’re all about freedom – the freedom to create, the freedom to be intrapreneurs and entrepreneurs, the freedom to make music that changes the world. Independence is in our DNA and the team at Warner is like family, which makes this a natural evolution for us to do bigger family business. It’s the perfect home for 300 artists and our team, as we invest in our independent vision and grow our global impact. Max, Julie, Gregg, and Mike – these are leaders we know and trust. They understand the value we place on independence, individuality, and creativity. We’re going to accomplish amazing things together and take our artists and labels to a whole new global level.”

Lyor Cohen, 300 Co-Founder, said, “Wonderful to see a good idea realized. 300 is a way of life and is in very good hands.”

