Watch Kiss Perform The Who’s ‘Won’t Get Fooled Again’ - Noise11.com

During Kiss’ Asylum tour of 1985/1986 The Who classic ‘Won’t Get Fooled Again’ was played in the encore.

Kiss often played ‘Won’t Get Fooled Again’ between ‘Tears Are Falling’ and Lick It Up’ at the end of the show. On February 8, 1986 in San Bernardino it was filmed.

The setlist for the Kiss San Bernardino 1986 show was:

Detroit Rock City (from Destroyer, 1976)

Fits Like a Glove (from Lick It Up, 1983)

Uh! All Night (from Asylum, 1985)

Cold Gin (from Kiss, 1974)

Guitar Solo (Bruce Kulick)

Strutter (from Kiss, 1974)

Bass Solo

I Love It Loud (from Creatures of the Night, 1982)

Guitar Solo (Paul Stanley)

Heaven’s on Fire (from Animalize, 1984)

Drum Solo

War Machine (from Creatures of the Night, 1982)

I Still Love You (from Creatures of the Night, 1982)

Love Gun (from Love Gun, 1977)

Rock and Roll All Nite (from Dressed To Kill, 1985)

Encore:

Tears Are Falling (from Asylum, 1985)

Won’t Get Fooled Again (The Who cover)

Lick It Up (from Lick It Up, 1983)

Kiss have been out of action because of Covid most of the year. The Australian tour was postponed until further notice as were many show around the world.

However Kiss fans will be able to watch a Kiss livestream from Dubai this new year’s eve. The Australian time is a bit ratshit at 3am January 1, 2021. The show is timed for the UK at 5pm GMT December 31. In the USA you can wake up to it at 9amPST or 12pm EST.

Get more info at https://www.kiss2020goodbye.com

