Watch Meryl Streep , Christine Baranski and Audra McDonald Singing In Their Dressing Gowns Meryl Streep #Sondheim90Concert

There have been some wild and crazy home videos going online since the Coronavirus impacted but none crazier than watching Meryl Streep, Christine Baranski and Audra McDonald singing together in their dressing gowns.

Christine is accompanied by a red wine, Meryl a scotch while Audra hits the bourbon.

The occasion was to mark the birthday of composer Stephen Sondheim.

Watch:

Can we get album with Meryl Streep , Christine Baranski and Audra McDonald singing together #Sondheim90Concert pic.twitter.com/BNVPjmGcdx — Allison the Disney Diva (@Daviesallison1A) April 27, 2020

Stephen Sondheim is the composer and lyricist whose work includes ‘A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum’ (1962), ‘Company’ (1970), ‘Follies’ (1971), ‘A Little Night Music’ (1973), ‘Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street’ (1979), ‘Merrily We Roll Along’ (1981), ‘Sunday in the Park with George’ (1984), and ‘Into the Woods’ (1987). He is also known for writing the lyrics for ‘West Side Story’ (1957) and ‘Gypsy’ (1959).

He also wrote five songs for 1990’s Dick Tracy, including “Sooner or Later (I Always Get My Man)”, sung in the film by Madonna, which won the Academy Award for Best Original Song.

Sondheim turned 90 this year.

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Noise11.com

Share this: Share

Twitter

Print



LinkedIn

Facebook



Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments