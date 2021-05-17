Watch Ricky Schroder Make a Complete Dick of Himself and then Post It to Facebook - Noise11.com

One time child star, now full-time moron Ricky Schroader has made a complete dick of himself at a Costco in California, then videoed the entire incident and then was stupid enough to put it up on social media.

Schroder berated a Costco employee for upholding California law and not letting him into the store without a facemask in the middle of a pandemic. (FYI: The USA has registered a further 40,000+ positive cases in the past 48 hours. The state of California had a further 33 Covid deaths just yesterday).

Schroder seems to be under the impression that the law does not apply to him. The patient Costco employee named Jason, who deserves a bonus after putting up with the child star dickhead, patiently tells Schroder, “Costco always goes above and beyond following the law”. When Schroder continues to argue he is informed by Jason that “The mandate in California has not changed.”

“Our Kings, the people in power, are you going to listen to these people,” conspiracy theorist Schroder can be heard mouthing. “They are destroying our economy, they are destroying our State and you are just going to listen to their rules,” he continues like a lunatic.

Schroder then demands a refund for his Costco membership. He is granted it immediately. “Give up your membership to Costco until they remove this,” the nutter actor continues.

The now 51-year old former star made his name as a child actor in the 80s sitcom Silver Spoons. In 2020 Schroder and the MyPillow guy Mike Lindell put up part of the $2million bail for the Illinois teenager accused of killing two men during the Jacob Blake protests. Blake was the black man left paralyzed from the waist down after being shot in the back by Police in Wisconsin in 2020.

