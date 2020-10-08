Stevie Nicks’ ’24 Karat Gold’ concert film will be shown in cinemas for two nights only on October 21 and 25.

Ahead of the release a video of Stevie performing her Fleetwood Mac classic ‘Rhiannon’ has been uploaded.

Recorded over two nights during her sold-out 24 Karat Gold Tour, Stevie Nicks 24 Karat Gold The Concert features a set-list of fan favorites and rare gems from Stevie’s multi-platinum selling catalog. The film also highlights Stevie’s intuitive and intimate storytelling abilities, captivating audiences with personal stories behind some of the most famous songs in music history. Stevie Nicks 24 Karat Gold The Concert is full of the magic that Stevie Nicks brings to her live performances and is an unforgettable experience that demands to be seen on the big screen!

Find cinema screening details here.

In addition the Stevie Nicks ‘Live In Concert: 24 Karat Gold Tour’ will be released via BMG on 30 October.

1. Gold and Braid

2. If Anyone Falls

3. Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around

4. Belle Fleur

5. Gypsy

6. Wild Heart / Bella Donna

7. Enchanted

8. New Orleans

9. Starshine

10. Moonlight (A Vampire’s Dream)

11. Stand Back

12. Crying in the Night

13. If You Were My Love

14. Gold Dust Woman

15. Edge of Seventeen

16. Rhiannon

17. Landslide

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: Share

Twitter

Print



LinkedIn

Facebook



Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments