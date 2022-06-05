Why Did The BBC Allow Diana Ross To Sing A Song About A Blow Job At The Queen’s Jubilee Concert? - Noise11.com

Before we start on why was Diana Ross even there, who thought it was a good idea for her to sing a song about a blowjob at the Queen’s Jubilee Concert?

The lyrics for Diana’s Gibb written 1985 hit ‘Chain Reaction’ go:

You make me tremble when your hand moves lower

You taste a little then you swallow slower

Nature has a way of yielding treasure

Pleasure made for you, oh

Did the album title the song came from even register with the producers of the concert? The 1985 Diana Ross album featuring ‘Chain Reaction’ is titled ‘Eaten Alive’. At least the song was written by a Knight, Sir Barry Gibb. I guess that was its connection to the evening.

Why was Diana Ross even there … or Alicia Keys … or that piece from Hamilton with Lin-Manuel Miranda? They were all irrelevant to the Crown and Commonwealth. The Alicia Keys song was about New York, ‘Hamilton’ is about taking down the British in war. Who was in charge of the content for this bizarre Pomp and Pageantry?

Rod Stewart was recovering from Covid, as were his backing singing and their voices had not fully recovered. Why did Rod Stewart perform that awful version of ‘Sweet Caroline’? The song is totally irrelevant to him. (He said later he was ordered by the BBC to perform it). And why perform ‘Baby Jane’, one of his weakest hits. ‘Rhythm of my Heart’, with an orchestra and bagpipes, would have been perfect.

Why wasn’t every living Sir or Dame invited to perform? There was no Tom Jones, Cliff Richard, Ringo Starr, Mick Jagger, Barry Gibb or Ray Davies. Paul McCartney was reduced to a pre-recorded thankyou and Elton John a pre-recorded performance. Why wasn’t the Commonwealth represented? Why no Australia’s Olivia Newton-John, Canada’s Anne Murray and New Zealand’s Kiri Te Kanawa. They are all Dames, the female title for a Knighthood. Dave Dobbyn of New Zealand is a Knight.

The event had a few highlights, The Queen with Paddington, Queen + Adam Lambert and Duran Duran were all exceptional performances. But all that mindless pop, all that American content, ignoring the Commonweath completely. What a weird way to honour 70 years of service.

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

More

Skype

Pinterest



Telegram

Pocket



Tumblr

