2 Double J Pioneer Arnold Frolows Dies at Age 74 - Noise11.com

Longtime 2 Double J music director (and later Triple J) and the man credited with creating the original character of then Sydney radio station Arnold Frolows has died at age 74.

Frolows was just three days away from turning 75. He died from pancreatic and liver cancer just a month after being diagnosed.

Arnold Frolows started at 2 Double J in Sydney in 1974 as one of the founding employees. His first job in the music industry was for Virgin Records in London in 1970. He returned to London in the mid 70s but came back to Australia in 1983 and rejoined what was then Triple J.

Frolows was the music director for Triple J during most of the 80s driving the station to successes it has not seen since. Arnold stayed with Triple J until the late 80s before moving into other areas of the ABC including ABC DiG and ABC Jazz.

Arnold passed away with his long-time partner Christine King by his side.

