The 2025 Emmy Awards Celebrate Drama, Comedy, and New Voices in Television - Noise11.com

The 2025 Primetime Emmy Awards brought glitz, glamour, and plenty of surprises, honouring the standout shows, performances, and creators who have defined the past television season. From gripping dramas to laugh-out-loud comedies and bold limited series, this year’s winners reflected a mix of veteran talent and rising stars shaping the future of TV.

At the top of the drama category, The Pitt took home Best Drama Series, cementing its place as one of the most talked-about shows of the year. Noah Wyle, known for his breakout role in ER, returned to the spotlight with a powerhouse performance that earned him Best Actor in a Drama Series, while Katherine LaNasa’s nuanced supporting work added another Emmy to the show’s haul.

Meanwhile, the comedy world was dominated by The Studio, a fast-paced workplace satire that blends sharp writing with absurdist humour. Seth Rogen led the series to multiple wins, taking home Best Actor in a Comedy Series and sharing the Best Writing and Best Directing honours alongside his team of writers.

Jean Smart once again proved her comedic chops, earning Best Actress in a Comedy Series for Hacks, joined by Hannah Einbinder as Best Supporting Actress.

Limited and anthology series also made a splash this year, with Adolescence sweeping much of the category. Stephen Graham and Cristin Milioti were recognized for their standout performances in Best Actor and Best Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series, respectively. The series also claimed Best Writing and several supporting acting awards, spotlighting both Owen Cooper and Erin Doherty. Another notable limited series winner was The Penguin, which earned Milioti her Emmy nod for an emotionally charged performance.

Reality and variety programs continued to thrive in 2025. The Traitors won Best Reality Competition Program, while long-running talk and variety shows held strong: The Late Show With Stephen Colbert took home Best Talk Series, and John Oliver’s Last Week Tonight continued its streak, earning Best Scripted Variety Series. Live television celebrations were also in the spotlight, with SNL50: The Anniversary Special winning Best Variety Special (Live).

Behind the camera, directing and writing awards highlighted the craft of television storytelling. Adam Randall’s work on Slow Horses earned Best Directing for a Drama Series, while Philip Barantini’s direction on Adolescence and the writing team of Jack Thorne and Stephen Graham underscored the series’ critical acclaim. Comedy writing was dominated by the team behind The Studio, blending industry satire with sharp, witty dialogue.

The 2025 Emmys celebrated both the familiar and the unexpected. It was a night that honoured veterans like Noah Wyle, Seth Rogen, and Jean Smart while shining a spotlight on emerging talent in limited series and anthology storytelling. From dramas exploring intense human emotion to comedies skewering modern culture, this year’s awards underscored television’s continued evolution as a space for creativity and innovation.

2025 Primetime Emmy Winners

Best Drama Series: The Pitt

Best Comedy Series: The Studio

Best Limited or Anthology Series: Adolescence

Best Reality Competition Program: The Traitors

Best Talk Series: The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Best Scripted Variety Series: Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

Best Variety Special (Live): SNL50: The Anniversary Special

Best Actor in a Drama Series: Noah Wyle, The Pitt

Best Actress in a Drama Series: Britt Lower, Severance

Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series: Tramell Tillman, Severance

Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series: Katherine LaNasa, The Pitt

Best Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie: Stephen Graham, Adolescence

Best Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie: Cristin Milioti, The Penguin

Best Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie: Owen Cooper, Adolescence

Best Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie: Erin Doherty, Adolescence

Best Actor in a Comedy Series: Seth Rogen, The Studio

Best Actress in a Comedy Series: Jean Smart, Hacks

Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series: –

Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series: Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Best Writing for a Drama Series: Dan Gilroy, Andor

Best Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie: Jack Thorne & Stephen Graham, Adolescence

Best Writing for a Comedy Series: Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, Peter Huyck, Alex Gregory, Frida Perez, The Studio

Best Writing for a Variety Series: Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

Best Directing for a Drama Series: Adam Randall, Slow Horses

Best Directing for a Comedy Series: Seth Rogen, The Studio

Best Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie: Philip Barantini, Adolescence

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YouTube. See things first—Subscribe to Noise11 on YouTube

Visit Noise11.com

Follow us on social media:

Bluesky

Instagram

Facebook – Comment on the news of the day

X (Twitter)