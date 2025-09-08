2hollis Announces 2026 Australia & New Zealand Tour - Noise11.com

LA-based genre disruptor 2hollis is coming back to Australia and New Zealand in February 2026 for The Star Tour.

The American producer, singer, songwriter and composer has built a reputation for pushing boundaries between hip-hop, electronic and pop, and his frenetic live shows have become a talking point around the world.

2hollis was last here earlier in 2025 for Laneway Festival, where he also slotted in sold-out headline shows in Sydney and Melbourne. That tour came during a huge international run which included Coachella, Lollapalooza and multiple sell-out dates across North America, Europe and Asia.

The upcoming run kicks off in Auckland on 18 February before heading to Sydney (20 February), Melbourne (21 February), Brisbane (23 February) and Perth (25 February).

Tickets go on sale Monday 15 September at 12 noon local time. A 2hollis artist presale opens Wednesday 10 September at 10am, followed by a Frontier Member presale from Thursday 11 September at 11am. Full details are at frontiertouring.com/2hollis.

Since emerging with his 2022 debut White Tiger, 2hollis has released three more albums – 2 (2023), boy (2024) and star (2025, Interscope) – with the latter praised by Pitchfork as both “beautifully vulnerable” and “exhilarating.” His catalogue includes streaming favourites poster boy, trauma, gold, jeans, crush, left to right, style and afraid (feat. nate sib).

At just 21 years old, 2hollis has already been tipped as one of the next major breakout stars, named an Artist To Watch by Pigeons & Planes, Complex, Consequence, NME and more.

With new music on the horizon, The Star Tour promises to deliver another dose of his unpredictable, high-energy show.

2HOLLIS – THE STAR TOUR

Australia & New Zealand – February 2026

Presale

Artist presale: Wed 10 Sept, 10am local time

Frontier Member presale: Thu 11 Sept, 11am local time

General on sale: Mon 15 Sept, 12 noon local time

Dates

Wed 18 Feb – Powerstation, Auckland NZ

Fri 20 Feb – Hordern Pavilion, Sydney NSW

Sat 21 Feb – Festival Hall, Melbourne VIC

Mon 23 Feb – The Tivoli, Brisbane QLD

Wed 25 Feb – Metro City, Perth WA

