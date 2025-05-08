3 Doors Down Cancel Dates After Brad Arnold Diagnosed With Cancer - Noise11.com

3 Doors Down has been forced to cancel their latest tour after the band’s lead singer and drummer, Brad Arnold, was diagnosed with Stage 4 cancer.

Arnold announced the news on Wednesday, via social media.

“Hey everybody, it’s Brad from 3 Doors Down,” Arnold began his Instagram video. “I hope you’re having a great day today. I’ve got some not-so-good news for you.”

Arnold learned he was sick with kidney cancer “a couple of weeks ago” after falling ill and going to the hospital. It was there that doctors discovered the cancer was Stage 4 and had already spread to his lungs.

“So I’d been sick a couple of weeks ago and then went to the hospital and got checked out and had actually got the diagnosis that I had clear cell renal carcinoma that had metastasised into my lung,” he explained. “And it’s Stage 4, and that’s not real good.”

Despite the shocking news, Arnold shared that he is “not scared” of the diagnosis.

“You know what? We serve a mighty God, and he can overcome anything. So I have no fear. I really, sincerely am not scared of it at all.”

3 Doors Down was forced to cancel their upcoming tour, which was set to kick off in Florida on 15 May.

