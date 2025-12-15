4 Non Blondes Return To Studio For First Album In 33 Years - Noise11.com

4 Non Blondes are officially back in the studio, preparing their first new album since 1992’s Bigger, Better, Faster, More!. The still-untitled record is scheduled for release in 2026 and will arrive more than three decades after the band’s brief but culturally significant first chapter.

The comeback album will be released through Kill Rock Stars, working in partnership with a new imprint launched by Linda Perry titled 670 Records. The arrangement also includes a forthcoming Perry solo album, Let It Die Here, due at an unconfirmed date next year. Both projects mark Perry’s return to the foreground after decades shaping popular music from behind the scenes.

While details remain limited, Perry has confirmed the new 4 Non Blondes album will include a combination of newly written songs and reworked older material. No album title or tracklist has been announced at this stage, with further information expected closer to release.

4 Non Blondes originally split in 1994, less than two years after their debut album reshaped early 1990s alternative radio. Despite the short lifespan, the band’s legacy has endured, driven largely by the lasting impact of What’s Up?, a song that continues to find new audiences across generations.

According to Perry, the decision to reunite arrived organically rather than through nostalgia. She described reaching a point where reconnecting with the band felt creatively rewarding rather than burdensome. After years devoted to producing and songwriting for others, Perry felt compelled to step forward again as a performing artist.

The current reunion follows a one-off performance in 2014 and a small run of live shows in 2025. Those appearances helped re-establish the chemistry of the band’s most stable lineup and laid the groundwork for a full studio return.

The new album features the longest-running incarnation of 4 Non Blondes. Perry is joined by bassist Christa Hillhouse, the only member to remain with the band throughout its original run. Drummer Dawn Richardson and guitarist Roger Rocha, both key touring members during the early 1990s, complete the line-up.

Original drummer Wanda Day was dismissed from the band in 1991 and later died in 1997. Founding guitarist Shaunna Hall departed during the recording of Bigger, Better, Faster, More! and later joined Parliament-Funkadelic. Neither is involved in the current project.

Hillhouse and Rocha will again provide backing vocals alongside their instrumental roles, reinforcing the layered harmonies that defined the band’s original sound.

4 Non Blondes formed in San Francisco in 1989, emerging from the city’s bar circuit with strong support from the local LGBTQ+ community. Their name was inspired by an encounter that highlighted how visibly they stood apart from Californian stereotypes, a theme that resonated deeply with fans.

The band signed with Interscope Records in 1991 and released Bigger, Better, Faster, More! the following year. The album spent 59 weeks on the Billboard 200 and sold more than 1.5 million copies worldwide. What’s Up? became an international number one hit across multiple European territories in 1993.

Perry’s outspoken visibility as an openly lesbian frontwoman made the band culturally significant beyond chart success. Her performances, often featuring a prominent political stance, positioned 4 Non Blondes as an important voice during a transitional period in mainstream rock.

Interest in 4 Non Blondes surged again in 2025 when What’s Up? experienced a viral resurgence on TikTok through a widely shared mashup. The renewed attention introduced the song to a younger audience and reinforced its place in pop culture history.

The band acknowledged the unexpected revival by sharing fan-created videos and celebrating the song’s ongoing relevance. For Perry, the moment underscored how music can take on new meaning decades after its release.

The renewed visibility coincided with the band’s reunion shows and helped solidify plans for the long-awaited second album.

Since leaving 4 Non Blondes, Perry has built a formidable career as a songwriter and producer, working with artists including Christina Aguilera, Pink, Alicia Keys, Gwen Stefani and many others. Her return to centre stage signals a recalibration rather than a reinvention.

With a new album underway and a refreshed sense of purpose, 4 Non Blondes are preparing to extend a story once thought complete. More details are expected as recording progresses.

