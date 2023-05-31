50 Cent To Tour Australia In December - Noise11.com

Curtis ’50 Cent’ Jackson is bringing The Final Lap tour to Australia in December.
The Final Lap Tour will make stops across North America and Europe including Toronto, Brooklyn, Atlanta, Houston, Amsterdam, Oslo, Paris, and many more, before heading to Australia and New Zealand in December this year.
Saturday, December 2, RAC Arena, Perth
Monday, December 4, Entertainment Centre Arena, Adelaide
Wednesday, December 6, Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne
Friday, December 8, Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney
Sunday, December 10, Entertainment Centre, Brisbane
Live Nation Presale: Tuesday, June 6, 1pm – Thursday, June 8, 1pm
General public on sale: Thursday, June 8, 2pm
ALL TIMES ARE LOCAL.
For complete tour, ticket and VIP Experience information, go to www.livenation.com.au
