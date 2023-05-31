50 Cent To Tour Australia In December - Noise11.com

Curtis ’50 Cent’ Jackson is bringing The Final Lap tour to Australia in December.

The Final Lap Tour will make stops across North America and Europe including Toronto, Brooklyn, Atlanta, Houston, Amsterdam, Oslo, Paris, and many more, before heading to Australia and New Zealand in December this year.

Saturday, December 2, RAC Arena, Perth

Monday, December 4, Entertainment Centre Arena, Adelaide

Wednesday, December 6, Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne

Friday, December 8, Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney

Sunday, December 10, Entertainment Centre, Brisbane

Live Nation Presale: Tuesday, June 6, 1pm – Thursday, June 8, 1pm

General public on sale: Thursday, June 8, 2pm

ALL TIMES ARE LOCAL.

For complete tour, ticket and VIP Experience information, go to www.livenation.com.au

