AAM Award Winners Announced - Noise11.com

The Association Of Artist Managers has today revealed the winners of this years’ awards, in a ceremony held in Sydney/Eora.

The winners are as follows:

Manager of the Year

Presented by Oztix

Jeremy Furze, Applejack Music

“Sending a big big congratulations to Jeremy Furze and Applejack Music for the win of this management award, it’s so well deserved. Thank you so much for all your hard work. We love you, and there is no one more deserving of it.” – The Teskey Brothers

“The past 12 months have been truly massive for Jeremy and The Teskey Brothers. They have sold out major shows all around the world including 15,000 tickets in London, 12,000 tickets in Amsterdam, and 6000 tickets in Los Angeles. They also sold out iconic Australian venues like Sidney Myer Music Bowl, Riverstage and Hordern Pavilion. The band performed on the Other Stage at Glastonbury, won ARIA and Rolling Stone Awards, had a new album debut at number 1 in Australia and top 10 in Netherlands and New Zealand, and had a huge viral moment on instagram, lifting their instagram following by nearly 1 million in a single year. Jeremy has worked with the band from the ground up to build a truly global and sustainable business, and the judging panel unanimously agree that he is the deserving recipient of the 2024 AAM Award for Manager of the Year.” – Alastair Burns, AAM Co-Chair and Awards Producer

Breakthrough Manager of the Year

Presented by DMT Law Firm

Megan Rasmussen and Harry White, Future Classic

“Harry & Megan are amazing managers, they are so deserving of this and I’m so proud of them!! They’re not only great managers they’re even better people and it’s a pleasure to work with them! I’m absolutely stoked for them!” – G Flip

Community Engagement Award

Presented by Live Event Logistics

Kerry Kennell, Kennell & Co

“Congratulations to Kerry on winning this award, I so love this for you! Kerry is a quiet achiever in our industry and always shows such great leadership. She’s a compassionate change maker that reminds us all it’s ok to be human while leading the way.” – Fiona Duncan, AAM and Music Victoria Board Director

Legacy Award

Presented by Sony Music Publishing

Jodie Regan, Spinning Top Music

“I think it’s pretty obvious that you are a person of unparalleled passion and guts, which makes me super grateful to have you as my manager. It makes me feel ready and excited to take on the world as we regularly do.” – Kevin Parker

Patron’s Gift

Presented by AAM Patrons

Lorrae McKenna, Our Golden Friend

“On behalf of the Patrons we’d like to extend our congratulations to Lorrae Mckenna on recognition for the Patrons Gift award. Working as an Artist Manager requires a strong work ethic, creativity, resilience, intelligence and a passion and belief in their artists music. Throughout her career, Lorrae has continued to displays these exact traits, taking her artists globally, building long term careers, whilst also raising a young family. This needs to commended and celebrated in our community and beyond. Congrats Lorrae, may you continue to achieve amazing things.” Greg Carey, AAM Patron

In addition, the APRA/AMCOS Lighthouse Award recipient was revealed to be Hayley-Jane Ayres, 360 Artist Logistics.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

