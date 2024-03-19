Jodie Regan Wins AAM Legacy Award - Noise11.com

Artist manager Jodie Regan, who has represented Tame Impala, Pond and Haiku Hands, has been named the winner of the 2024 The Association of Artist Managers AAM Legacy Award.

Jodie stablished Spinning Top Records in 2004. The labels was home to Tame Impala, POND, Haiku Hands, Nicholas Allbrook, Automatic, Peter Bibby, GUM, Shiny Joe Ryan, Chela, and bambi.

Collectively Jodie’s artists have won over 20 WAM Awards, 13 ARIA award, 3 APRA awards and two J awards.

In a statement Jodie said, “It’s really not often managers get recognised by anyone for the tireless work they do, and I certainly don’t do what I do for the recognition! But it feels bloody great to know that I could inspire a younger generation of Australian women to break into spaces that don’t look like they’re for us. Thank you AAM for this award!”

The previous recipient of the Legacy Award were Hoodoo Gurus manager Micheal McMartin and The Cat Empire manager Correne Wilke.

Nominations for other awards will close 26 March.

The AAM Award categories are:

Legacy Award – (Presented by Sony Music Publishing)

Manager of the Year (Presented by Oztix)

Breakthrough Manager of the Year (Presented by DMT Lawyers)

Community Engagement Award – (Presented by Live Event Logistics)

In addition, the APRA AMCOS Lighthouse Award recipient will also be announced as part of the AAM Awards.

