 Aaron Schembri and Miss Rosie C feature on Second ‘Guitars for Veterans Australia (G4VA) Song - Noise11.com
Guitars 4 Veterans Australia Second Tour

Aaron Schembri and Miss Rosie C feature on Second ‘Guitars for Veterans Australia (G4VA) Song

by Paul Cashmere on October 7, 2024

in News

Melbourne’s finest musicians have gathered for ‘Travellin’ Soldier’, the second single from Guitars For Veterans Australia (G4VA) ‘Second Tour’ album.

‘Travellin’ Solder’ features the vocals of Miss Rosie C and Aaron Schembri and members of John Farnham’s band.

Check out the song:

The first single from the album ‘Hey Brother’ features Russell Morris on vocals.

‘Second Tour’ album including ‘Hey Brother’ by Russell Morris, is ONLY available from the G4VA website – https://g4va.org.au/
and Bandcamp – https://guitarsforvetsaustralia.bandcamp.com/

