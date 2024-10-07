Aaron Schembri and Miss Rosie C feature on Second ‘Guitars for Veterans Australia (G4VA) Song - Noise11.com

Melbourne’s finest musicians have gathered for ‘Travellin’ Soldier’, the second single from Guitars For Veterans Australia (G4VA) ‘Second Tour’ album.

‘Travellin’ Solder’ features the vocals of Miss Rosie C and Aaron Schembri and members of John Farnham’s band.

Check out the song:

The first single from the album ‘Hey Brother’ features Russell Morris on vocals.

‘Second Tour’ album including ‘Hey Brother’ by Russell Morris, is ONLY available from the G4VA website – https://g4va.org.au/

and Bandcamp – https://guitarsforvetsaustralia.bandcamp.com/

