Ace Enders Shares New Single ‘Wide Awake' Ahead of Album ‘Posture Syndrome' - Noise11.com

Singer-songwriter Ace Enders, best known as the creative force behind The Early November, has unveiled a deeply personal new track, Wide Awake. The single is lifted from his forthcoming solo album Posture Syndrome, coming 31 October via Pure Noise Records.

Enders describes Wide Awake as a song born out of sleepless nights, inner turmoil and an eventual shift towards clarity. “This song begins with sleepless nights-lying awake, restless, and anxious. I started to drink a lot heavier at this point in my life, not proud of it, but I guess needed it to write this,” Enders explains.

The turning point in the song, he says, comes with the lyric ‘replacing windows with bars’. “That’s also the shift-it slowly unfolds from darkness into light. By the end, it’s not about being trapped by thoughts anymore, it’s about waking up wide awake with something to look forward to.”

Posture Syndrome will feature 15 tracks, including the previously released singles Damaged Goods and Heavy.

Tracklist:

Posture Syndrome

Alaska

Recede

Dark Weather

Almost Awake

Strings of Light

Damaged Goods

I Was An Ocean

For What It’s Worth

Where I Stand

Heavy

Smoke Signal

Forty Eight

Term Life

Wide Awake

As the frontman and chief songwriter of The Early November, Ace Enders helped define a wave of early 2000s emo-rock with songs like Ever So Sweet and I Want To Hear You Sad. But Enders soon felt the pull to explore outside the band’s framework, leading to his experimental solo project I Can Make A Mess.

Over the past two decades, Enders has recorded seven solo albums, seen his music placed in film trailers (Must Love Dogs among them), and toured with the likes of The All-American Rejects.

