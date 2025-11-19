 Adam Thompson Recreates His Childhood With AI for Solo Song ‘The Promise' - Noise11.com
Chocolate Starfish frontman Adam Thompson has stepped outside the band for a rare solo release with his new track The Promise. For the video, Adam used AI to recreate scenes from his childhood using old family photos.

Adam tells Noise11.com, “The Promise is an AI driven clip that lets me connect with my inner child on a virtual level. The face is me, and the house and road are where I grew up in the Greater Shepparton area. Just as AI learns from mistakes, so have I over my life.

“On a personal level, my promise is to show up for this little man from now on. To listen to his messages in quiet moments and, more importantly, act on them.”

Watch the video for The Promise below.

Adam adds, “Though you see me here, I want you to see yourself. We are no different, you and me. When your inner child reaches out, listen. Really listen to what she or he says. They will amaze you and inspire you. As the lyrics say, ‘If not me, who can you say it to. We’ve been together all our lives’.”

The Promise was recorded in Sweden.

Credits:
Johan Franzon – Drums
Håkan Svensson – Guitars
Johan Strömberg – Bass
Ulf Vinyl Stenberg – Keyboards
Pär Edwardson – Harmony vocals
Adam Thompson – Lead vocals

Mixed and recorded by Håkan Svensson
Produced and edited by Pär Edwardson
Recorded at BongoRecordings, Göteborg, Sweden
Mastered by Björn Engelmann at Cuttingroom, Stockholm, Sweden
Video and artwork by Ian Ritter
Publicist: [email protected]

Adam also thanks his wife Mel Thompson, saying, “Thank you for always encouraging this little fella to be the best version of himself. Words are never enough.”

Adam was the original and only ever singer of Chocolate Starfish. The band released their first EP Seafood in 1993. Their first single with the refreshed line-up, a cover of Carly Simon’s You’re So Vain, reached number 11 in Australia. Two more singles, All Over Me and Mountain, gave Chocolate Starfish three top 40 hits.

Tragedy struck in 2012 when founding member Zoran Romic passed away from non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

Since Zoran’s passing, the band has released two albums, 2017’s Spider and 2021’s Beautiful Addiction. Chocolate Starfish continue to tour consistently and appear often on Red Hot Summer line-ups. In 2019 they released Live At The Red Hot Summer Tour 2018.

A regular highlight of their live shows is the band’s full performance of Meat Loaf’s Bat Out Of Hell. They have also toured INXS’s Kick.

Chocolate Starfish line-up for 2025:
Adam Thompson – vocals
John Nixon – bass
Darren Danielson – drums
Norm Falvo – keys
Zakk Zedras – guitar

