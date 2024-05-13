AIR Awards Nominees Announced - Noise11.com

The 2024 AIR Awards nominees have been revealed.
The AIR Awards will take place at Queen’s Theatre, Adelaide on Thursday 1st August 2024.
South Australia’s Minister for Arts. Andrea Michaels MP said: “The Malinauskas Government is proud to support the AIR Awards and Indie-Con Australia Conference. It is fantastic to be hosting the awards here in Adelaide again – Australia’s only UNESCO City of Music – and I congratulate all of the nominees. It’s a wonderful opportunity to recognise the work the independent music industry does in providing talented and emerging artists and music businesses with a platform to share their art with a wider audience.”
THE 2024 AIR AWARDS NOMINEES ARE..
BEST INDEPENDENT BLUES AND ROOTS ALBUM OR EP
DAN SULTAN – Dan Sultan
DOPE LEMON – Kimosabè
GEORGIA MOONEY – Full of Moon
LEAH SENIOR – The Music That I Make
THE TESKEY BROTHERS – The Winding Way
BEST INDEPENDENT HIP HOP ALBUM OR EP
GENESIS OWUSU – STRUGGLER
JK-47 – Revision For Regrowth
TEETHER & KUYA NEIL – Stressor
URTHBOY – Savour
ZIGGY RAMO – Sugar Coated Lies
BEST INDEPENDENT COUNTRY ALBUM OR EP
FANNY LUMSDEN – Hey Dawn
HENRY WAGONS – South of Everywhere
MAPLE GLIDER – I Get Into Trouble
THE WOLFE BROTHERS – Livin’ The Dream
TRAVIS COLLINS – Any Less Anymore
BEST INDEPENDENT JAZZ ALBUM OR EP
ELIXIR – A Small Shy Truth
GRIEVOUS BODILY CALM – Cascades
LANCE GURISIK & JEREMY ROSE – Cull Portal
MIKE NOCK – Hearing
THE ROOKIES – Feed the Fire
BEST INDEPENDENT CLASSICAL ALBUM OR EP
AUSTRALIAN CHAMBER ORCHESTRA / RICHARD TOGNETTI – Beethoven Symphonies 1, 2 & 3 ‘Eroica’
KAREN JACOBSEN – Misogyny Opus
NEIL GAIMAN & FOURPLAY STRING QUARTET – Signs of Life
RUSSELL MORRIS – The Real Thing Symphonic Concert
SLAVA GRIGORYAN – Gratitudes
BEST INDEPENDENT CHILDREN’S ALBUM OR EP
AMBER LAWRENCE – A Very Aussie Aussie Christmas
EMMA MEMMA- Ballet Time
JOSH PYKE – It’s Gonna Be A Great, Great Day!
THE WIGGLES – Ready Steady Wiggle
WHISTLE & TRICK – Bananas and Other Delicious Things
BEST INDEPENDENT DANCE, ELECTRONICA OR CLUB SINGLE
CONFIDENCE MAN – On & On (Again)
FISHER & KITA ALEXANDER – Atmosphere
MEMPHIS LK – Black And Blue
ODD MOB & OMNOM – Losing Control
THE JUNGLE GIANTS – Trippin Up
BEST INDEPENDENT PUNK ALBUM OR EP
ENOLA – All Is Forgiven EP
LUCA BRASI – The World Don’t Owe You Anything
PRIVATE FUNCTION – 370HSSV 0773H
RADIO FREE ALICE – Radio Free Alice
TEENAGE JOANS – The Rot That Grows Inside My Chest
BEST INDEPENDENT HEAVY ALBUM OR EP
C.O.F.F.I.N – Australia Stops
GLITORIS – Glitoris
POLARIS – Fatalism
REDHOOK – Postcard From A Living Hell
VOID OF VISION – CHRONICLES
BEST INDEPENDENT DANCE OR ELECTRONICA
ALBUM OR EP
BIG WETT – PU$$Y
CUB SPORT – Jesus At The Gay Bar
HAIKU HANDS – Pleasure Beast
SIMONA CASTRICUM – SINK
SKELETEN – Under Utopia
BEST INDEPENDENT ROCK ALBUM OR EP
ALEX LAHEY – The Answer Is Always Yes
PACIFIC AVENUE – Flowers
ROYEL OTIS – Sofa Kings
RVG – Brain Worms
TEEN JESUS AND THE JEAN TEASERS – I Love You
BEST INDEPENDENT SOUL/RNB ALBUM OR EP
BUMPY – Morning Sun EP
IMMY OWUSU – LO-LIFE!
RUBY JACKSON – Sweeter For Me
WILSN – Those Days Are Over
WOMEN OF SOUL COLLECTIVE – Feel Good
BEST INDEPENDENT POP ALBUM OR EP
HATCHIE – Giving The World Away (Deluxe)
JACK RIVER – Endless Summer
KATE CEBERANO – My Life Is A Symphony
MOLLY MILLINGTON- 5 Stages
NAT VAZER – Strange Adrenaline
BREAKTHROUGH INDEPENDENT ARTIST OF THE YEAR – PRESENTED BY PPCA
BIG WETT
CHLOE DADD
ENOLA
PACIFIC AVENUE
ROYEL OTIS
INDEPENDENT SONG OF THE YEAR
GENESIS OWUSU – Leaving The Light
JEM CASSAR-DALEY – King of Disappointment
MAPLE GLIDER – Don’t Kiss Me
RVG – Nothing Really Changes
TEEN JESUS AND THE JEAN TEASERS – I Used To Be Fun
INDEPENDENT ALBUM OF THE YEAR
CUB SPORT – Jesus At The Gay Bar
GENESIS OWUSU – STRUGGLER
JEN CLOHER – I Am The River, The River Is Me
MAPLE GLIDER – I Get Into Trouble
RVG – Brain Worms
BEST INDEPENDENT LABEL
ABC MUSIC
DOT DASH RECORDINGS
OURNESS
POISON CITY RECORDS
SPINNING TOP RECORDS
INDEPENDENT MARKETING TEAM OF THE YEAR
DOMESTIC LA LA – Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers, I Love You
I OH YOU, MUSHROOM – DMA’S, How Many Dreams?
IVY LEAGUE, MUSHROOM – The Teskey Brothers, The Winding Way
SLOW CLAP- PRIVATE FUNCTION, 370HSSV 0773H
THE ANNEX, OURNESS, AWAL – Genesis Owusu, STRUGGLER
INDEPENDENT PUBLICITY TEAM OF THE YEAR
I OH YOU, MUSHROOM – DMA’S, How Many Dreams?
JANINE MORCOS – Teenage Joans, The Rot That Grows Inside My Chest
JESSICA SEARLE – Jen Cloher, I Am The River, The River Is Me
THINKING LOUD – Genesis Owusu, STRUGGLER
THIS MUCH TALENT – Nat Vazer, Strange Adrenaline
AIR has announced two new industry award categories – the Independent Music Video of the Year and the Independent Producer of the Year awards, to recognise the Australian/Australian-based teams responsible for incredible Australian releases during the eligibility period.
Below are the nominees:
INDEPENDENT MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR
ADAM MUNNINGS – Cub Sport, Keep Me Safe
CHRIS COWBURN – Emma Donovan, Blak Nation
HAYDEN SOMERVILLE – RVG, Nothing Really Changes
SEAN HIGGINS – Adam Noviello, Fumbling
TOBIAS WILLIS – Georgia Mooney, War Romance
INDEPENDENT PRODUCER OF THE YEAR
BONNIE KNIGHT – ENOLA, All Is Forgiven EP
KONSTANTIN KERSTING – DMA’s, How Many Dreams?
OSCAR DAWSON – Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers, I Love You
PNAU – multiple singles in 2023
TOM IANSEK – Maple Glider, I Get Into Trouble
