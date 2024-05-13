AIR Awards Nominees Announced - Noise11.com

The 2024 AIR Awards nominees have been revealed.

The AIR Awards will take place at Queen’s Theatre, Adelaide on Thursday 1st August 2024.

South Australia’s Minister for Arts. Andrea Michaels MP said: “The Malinauskas Government is proud to support the AIR Awards and Indie-Con Australia Conference. It is fantastic to be hosting the awards here in Adelaide again – Australia’s only UNESCO City of Music – and I congratulate all of the nominees. It’s a wonderful opportunity to recognise the work the independent music industry does in providing talented and emerging artists and music businesses with a platform to share their art with a wider audience.”

THE 2024 AIR AWARDS NOMINEES ARE..

BEST INDEPENDENT BLUES AND ROOTS ALBUM OR EP

DAN SULTAN – Dan Sultan

DOPE LEMON – Kimosabè

GEORGIA MOONEY – Full of Moon

LEAH SENIOR – The Music That I Make

THE TESKEY BROTHERS – The Winding Way

BEST INDEPENDENT HIP HOP ALBUM OR EP

GENESIS OWUSU – STRUGGLER

JK-47 – Revision For Regrowth

TEETHER & KUYA NEIL – Stressor

URTHBOY – Savour

ZIGGY RAMO – Sugar Coated Lies

BEST INDEPENDENT COUNTRY ALBUM OR EP

FANNY LUMSDEN – Hey Dawn

HENRY WAGONS – South of Everywhere

MAPLE GLIDER – I Get Into Trouble

THE WOLFE BROTHERS – Livin’ The Dream

TRAVIS COLLINS – Any Less Anymore

BEST INDEPENDENT JAZZ ALBUM OR EP

ELIXIR – A Small Shy Truth

GRIEVOUS BODILY CALM – Cascades

LANCE GURISIK & JEREMY ROSE – Cull Portal

MIKE NOCK – Hearing

THE ROOKIES – Feed the Fire

BEST INDEPENDENT CLASSICAL ALBUM OR EP

AUSTRALIAN CHAMBER ORCHESTRA / RICHARD TOGNETTI – Beethoven Symphonies 1, 2 & 3 ‘Eroica’

KAREN JACOBSEN – Misogyny Opus

NEIL GAIMAN & FOURPLAY STRING QUARTET – Signs of Life

RUSSELL MORRIS – The Real Thing Symphonic Concert

SLAVA GRIGORYAN – Gratitudes

BEST INDEPENDENT CHILDREN’S ALBUM OR EP

AMBER LAWRENCE – A Very Aussie Aussie Christmas

EMMA MEMMA- Ballet Time

JOSH PYKE – It’s Gonna Be A Great, Great Day!

THE WIGGLES – Ready Steady Wiggle

WHISTLE & TRICK – Bananas and Other Delicious Things

BEST INDEPENDENT DANCE, ELECTRONICA OR CLUB SINGLE

CONFIDENCE MAN – On & On (Again)

FISHER & KITA ALEXANDER – Atmosphere

MEMPHIS LK – Black And Blue

ODD MOB & OMNOM – Losing Control

THE JUNGLE GIANTS – Trippin Up

BEST INDEPENDENT PUNK ALBUM OR EP

ENOLA – All Is Forgiven EP

LUCA BRASI – The World Don’t Owe You Anything

PRIVATE FUNCTION – 370HSSV 0773H

RADIO FREE ALICE – Radio Free Alice

TEENAGE JOANS – The Rot That Grows Inside My Chest

BEST INDEPENDENT HEAVY ALBUM OR EP

C.O.F.F.I.N – Australia Stops

GLITORIS – Glitoris

POLARIS – Fatalism

REDHOOK – Postcard From A Living Hell

VOID OF VISION – CHRONICLES

BEST INDEPENDENT DANCE OR ELECTRONICA

ALBUM OR EP

BIG WETT – PU$$Y

CUB SPORT – Jesus At The Gay Bar

HAIKU HANDS – Pleasure Beast

SIMONA CASTRICUM – SINK

SKELETEN – Under Utopia

BEST INDEPENDENT ROCK ALBUM OR EP

ALEX LAHEY – The Answer Is Always Yes

PACIFIC AVENUE – Flowers

ROYEL OTIS – Sofa Kings

RVG – Brain Worms

TEEN JESUS AND THE JEAN TEASERS – I Love You

BEST INDEPENDENT SOUL/RNB ALBUM OR EP

BUMPY – Morning Sun EP

IMMY OWUSU – LO-LIFE!

RUBY JACKSON – Sweeter For Me

WILSN – Those Days Are Over

WOMEN OF SOUL COLLECTIVE – Feel Good

BEST INDEPENDENT POP ALBUM OR EP

HATCHIE – Giving The World Away (Deluxe)

JACK RIVER – Endless Summer

KATE CEBERANO – My Life Is A Symphony

MOLLY MILLINGTON- 5 Stages

NAT VAZER – Strange Adrenaline

BREAKTHROUGH INDEPENDENT ARTIST OF THE YEAR – PRESENTED BY PPCA

BIG WETT

CHLOE DADD

ENOLA

PACIFIC AVENUE

ROYEL OTIS

INDEPENDENT SONG OF THE YEAR

GENESIS OWUSU – Leaving The Light

JEM CASSAR-DALEY – King of Disappointment

MAPLE GLIDER – Don’t Kiss Me

RVG – Nothing Really Changes

TEEN JESUS AND THE JEAN TEASERS – I Used To Be Fun

INDEPENDENT ALBUM OF THE YEAR

CUB SPORT – Jesus At The Gay Bar

GENESIS OWUSU – STRUGGLER

JEN CLOHER – I Am The River, The River Is Me

MAPLE GLIDER – I Get Into Trouble

RVG – Brain Worms

BEST INDEPENDENT LABEL

ABC MUSIC

DOT DASH RECORDINGS

OURNESS

POISON CITY RECORDS

SPINNING TOP RECORDS

INDEPENDENT MARKETING TEAM OF THE YEAR

DOMESTIC LA LA – Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers, I Love You

I OH YOU, MUSHROOM – DMA’S, How Many Dreams?

IVY LEAGUE, MUSHROOM – The Teskey Brothers, The Winding Way

SLOW CLAP- PRIVATE FUNCTION, 370HSSV 0773H

THE ANNEX, OURNESS, AWAL – Genesis Owusu, STRUGGLER

INDEPENDENT PUBLICITY TEAM OF THE YEAR

I OH YOU, MUSHROOM – DMA’S, How Many Dreams?

JANINE MORCOS – Teenage Joans, The Rot That Grows Inside My Chest

JESSICA SEARLE – Jen Cloher, I Am The River, The River Is Me

THINKING LOUD – Genesis Owusu, STRUGGLER

THIS MUCH TALENT – Nat Vazer, Strange Adrenaline

AIR has announced two new industry award categories – the Independent Music Video of the Year and the Independent Producer of the Year awards, to recognise the Australian/Australian-based teams responsible for incredible Australian releases during the eligibility period.

Below are the nominees:

INDEPENDENT MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR

ADAM MUNNINGS – Cub Sport, Keep Me Safe

CHRIS COWBURN – Emma Donovan, Blak Nation

HAYDEN SOMERVILLE – RVG, Nothing Really Changes

SEAN HIGGINS – Adam Noviello, Fumbling

TOBIAS WILLIS – Georgia Mooney, War Romance

INDEPENDENT PRODUCER OF THE YEAR

BONNIE KNIGHT – ENOLA, All Is Forgiven EP

KONSTANTIN KERSTING – DMA’s, How Many Dreams?

OSCAR DAWSON – Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers, I Love You

PNAU – multiple singles in 2023

TOM IANSEK – Maple Glider, I Get Into Trouble

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

