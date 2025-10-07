Akaash Singh To Bring Generational Triumph Tour To Australia and New Zealand - Noise11.com

Akaash Singh, one of the sharpest voices in modern American comedy, will make his Australian and New Zealand debut early next year with his Generational Triumph Tour, bringing his fearless brand of humour to stages in Auckland, Melbourne, Adelaide, Brisbane and Sydney.

The Indian-American comedian has become a rising global name through a mix of boundary-pushing stand-up, cultural commentary and viral moments online. His journey from a Texas open-mic performer to an international headliner has been anything but ordinary.

Born in Dallas, Texas, on 4 May 1984, Singh grew up in an Indian family from Uttar Pradesh and initially planned to study medicine before comedy pulled him in a very different direction. He honed his craft on the small club circuit in his home state, performing at talent shows and open mics while studying at Austin College. By his early twenties, he had made the leap to pursue stand-up full-time.

Television came calling soon after. Singh appeared in MTV’s Wild’n Out, Netflix’s Brown Nation and HBO’s The Leftovers, quickly becoming a familiar face across multiple platforms. His sharp wit and quick-fire timing earned him recurring roles and writing opportunities, including a stint as a creative consultant on Wild’n Out in 2017.

But while TV opened doors, Singh’s true connection has always been with the live audience. His style blends cultural reflection with unfiltered honesty, often exploring identity, politics and the absurdities of modern life. That voice would soon find a much larger audience online.

In the late 2010s, Singh teamed up with New York comedian Andrew Schulz to co-create the Flagrant podcast, which has since become a cultural juggernaut. Initially launched as a sports show, Flagrant quickly evolved into a space for irreverent conversation about current events, celebrity culture and comedy itself. With millions of weekly listeners and a thriving Patreon community, it’s now one of the most influential comedy podcasts in the world.

The chemistry between Singh and Schulz has been a key part of that success. Together, they’ve redefined the format, bringing long-form comedy and open conversation back into mainstream pop culture. The show’s reach has also helped Singh grow an enormous following, with his stand-up clips and podcast highlights racking up close to two billion views on YouTube alone.

In 2022, Singh released his first full-length comedy special, Bring Back Apu, independently on YouTube. It was a bold and unapologetic piece of work that took aim at political correctness and explored the idea of cultural representation through the lens of The Simpsons’ character Apu Nahasapeemapetilon. The special hit a million views in its first week and has since cemented Singh’s place among comedy’s most outspoken voices.

His 2024 follow-up, Gaslit, has already drawn more than six million views and continues to expand his reach across audiences who appreciate his no-holds-barred approach. On stage, Singh is a storyteller with punchlines that bite, pairing self-awareness with an unrelenting drive to push conversations forward.

Beyond stand-up, Singh is set to appear in #1 Happy Family USA, a Hulu comedy created by Ramy Youssef.

The Generational Triumph Tour will visit:

Auckland – Q Theatre, Thursday February 5

Melbourne – Recital Centre, Sunday February 8

Adelaide – The Gov, Tuesday February 10

Brisbane – Powerhouse Theatre, Thursday February 12

Sydney – Enmore Theatre, Friday February 13

Tickets go on sale Friday October 10 at 9am (local time) in all cities except Melbourne, which opens at 10am.

