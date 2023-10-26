Albo’s B-52’s Gig Gets Bumped At The White House - Noise11.com

A B-52’s performance at the White House at a state dinner to honor Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has been cancelled to acknowledge victims of the Israel-Hamas war instead.
The performance would have been perfect for Australia’s alt-rock PM but the First Lady Jill Biden has decided that the performance would be inappropriate right now. Dr Biden said, “there were a few adjustments when so many are facing sorrow and pain.”
“Nurturing our partnerships and relationships with our allies is critically important, especially in these tumultuous times,” she said. “Food is comforting, reassuring and healing, and we hope that this dinner provides a little of that as well.”
The B-52’s attended the dinner instead as guests. The White House dinner guest list is here.
Albo is a major alternative rock music fan. In 2017 he curated this playlist for Noise11.
The Cruel Sea – The Honeymoon Is Over
Radio Birdman – Aloha Steve & Dano
Spiderbait – Shazam
The Clouds – Say It
Joy Division – Transmission
New Order – True Faith 94
Blur – Song No 2
The Style Council – Walls Come Tumbling Down
The Jam – Going Underground
The Smiths – Theres A Light That Never Goes Out
Iggy Pop – The Passenger
Midnight Oil – No Reaction
The Pixies – Here Comes Your Man
The Lemonheads – Confetti
Smudge – Mike Love Not War
Edwyn Collins – A Girl Like You
Dandy Warhols – Bohemian Like You
The Killers – Mr Brightside
Hilltop Hoods – Cosby Sweater
Daft Punk – Get Lucky
Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here
Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE