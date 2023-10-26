Albo’s B-52’s Gig Gets Bumped At The White House - Noise11.com

A B-52’s performance at the White House at a state dinner to honor Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has been cancelled to acknowledge victims of the Israel-Hamas war instead.

The performance would have been perfect for Australia’s alt-rock PM but the First Lady Jill Biden has decided that the performance would be inappropriate right now. Dr Biden said, “there were a few adjustments when so many are facing sorrow and pain.”

“Nurturing our partnerships and relationships with our allies is critically important, especially in these tumultuous times,” she said. “Food is comforting, reassuring and healing, and we hope that this dinner provides a little of that as well.”

The B-52’s attended the dinner instead as guests. The White House dinner guest list is here.

Albo is a major alternative rock music fan. In 2017 he curated this playlist for Noise11.

The Cruel Sea – The Honeymoon Is Over

Radio Birdman – Aloha Steve & Dano

Spiderbait – Shazam

The Clouds – Say It

Joy Division – Transmission

New Order – True Faith 94

Blur – Song No 2

The Style Council – Walls Come Tumbling Down

The Jam – Going Underground

The Smiths – Theres A Light That Never Goes Out

Iggy Pop – The Passenger

Midnight Oil – No Reaction

The Pixies – Here Comes Your Man

The Lemonheads – Confetti

Smudge – Mike Love Not War

Edwyn Collins – A Girl Like You

Dandy Warhols – Bohemian Like You

The Killers – Mr Brightside

Hilltop Hoods – Cosby Sweater

Daft Punk – Get Lucky

