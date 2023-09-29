Albo Has A Night Out With Dog Trumpet - Noise11.com

Australia’s Prime Minister Anthony Albanese was out soaking up some local Aussie culture with Dog Trumpet at The Factory in Marrickville last night (28 September 2023).

The inner Sydney suburb of Marrickville is in the Federal electorate of Grayndler. As well as Prime Minister, Albo is also the local member.

Rick Grossman of Hoodoo Guru’s was also at the show.

Dog Trumpet will perform at Avalon RSL in Sydney on 7 October and the Brisbane Powerhouse on the 13th October. The band will also play at the Nimbin Roots Festival on 14 and 15 October.

https://dogtrumpet.net/gigs

