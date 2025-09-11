All 12 Albums on the 2025 Mercury Prize Shortlist - Noise11.com

The 2025 Mercury Prize shortlist is packed with incredible albums, from established icons to bold new voices, spanning genres from folk and jazz to pop, experimental, and alternative rock. Here’s a rundown of all 12 albums and why they’re being celebrated.

CMAT – Euro-Country

CMAT blends Irish pop with country influences to deliver a reflective and emotionally rich album. Themes of isolation, love, and societal observation run through the record, making it both relatable and deeply personal.

Emma-Jean Thackray – Weirdo

A self-produced masterpiece, Weirdo fuses jazz, funk, and soul. Inspired by personal tragedy, the album transforms grief into joyous and uplifting musical storytelling.

FKA twigs – EUSEXUA

An experimental journey, EUSEXUA explores ecstatic human experience with ethereal sounds and avant-garde production, inspired by the Prague techno scene and the concept of transcendence.

Fontaines D.C. – Romance

The Irish post-punk band expands its sound beyond Dublin with Romance, embracing a more expansive, polished approach while keeping its lyrical depth intact.

Jacob Alon – In Limerence

Jacob Alon’s debut combines folk and experimental textures, delivering a delicate, emotive collection of songs that highlight his unique voice and artistic promise.

Joe Webb – Hamstrings & Hurricanes

A jazz trio album full of inventive, short compositions, Joe Webb’s work bridges traditional jazz sensibilities with contemporary flair.

Martin Carthy – Transform Me Then Into A Fish

At 84, Martin Carthy revisits and reimagines his earlier material in duets with his daughter, celebrating a lifetime of dedication to folk music and storytelling.

Pa Salieu – Afrikan Alien

This album merges rap and pan-African influences, reflecting on identity, freedom, and resilience, while telling the story of personal experiences and cultural roots.

PinkPantheress – Fancy That

A compact, lo-fi pop project, Fancy That distills youthful introspection and emotional nuance into a concise, memorable listening experience.

Pulp – More

After a long hiatus, Pulp returns with More, an introspective album reflecting on aging, memory, and the band’s enduring relevance.

Sam Fender – People Watching

Fender’s latest blends rock instrumentation with socially and personally reflective lyrics, continuing his run as one of Britain’s most compelling singer-songwriters.

Wolf Alice – The Clearing

Wolf Alice’s fourth album maintains their signature alternative rock sound while exploring introspective and emotionally resonant storytelling.

The 2025 shortlist demonstrates the incredible breadth of British and Irish music, celebrating both fresh talent and established legends. The Mercury Prize ceremony will be held on October 16 at Newcastle’s Utilita Arena, promising a night of recognition for some of the most compelling music of the year.

