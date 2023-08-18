A&M Records Co-Founder Jerry Moss Dies At Age 88 - Noise11.com

Jerry Moss, the M in A&M Records, has died at the age of 88.

Moss founded A&M with the A, Herb Alpert in 1962. The label became one of the greatest record labels ever launching the careers of The Police, Burt Bacharach, The Carpenters, Joe Cocker, Supertramp, Peter Frampton, Squeeze and Styx as well as its cofounder’s band Herb Alpert &the Tijuana Brass.

A&M started out as Carnival Records with Herb and Jerry working out of Alpert’s garage. When they sold A&M in 1989 to Polygram Records, they reportedly pocketed half a billion dollars. Alpert and Moss then set up a new label Almo Sounds. Their first big success on that label was Garbage in 1995. They sold Almo to Universal in 2000.

Moss and Alpert were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2006.

