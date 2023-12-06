Amanda Pelman To Present George Michael: Freedom With The Melbourne Symphony Orchestra - Noise11.com

Producer Amanda Pelman is presenting ‘George Michael: Freedom’ with the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra this Saturday night at the Sidney Myer Music Bowl.

The line-up features a diverse gathering of singers to fully explore the diverse range of style George Michael had across his career.

The concert will feature Courtney Act, Natalie Bassingthwaighte, David Campbell, Emma Donovan, Brendan Maclean, Adam Thompson, Jade MacRae, Gary Pinto and Carmen Smith backed by the MSO.

https://premier.ticketek.com.au/shows/show.aspx?sh=MSOGM23&eg=LAWN50&ep=LAWN50

Amanda Pelman tells Noise11.com, “I want I wanted a kind of level of diversity because I think the material is so diverse. You know the way he wrote, the way he performed, the different eras that he worked in was so incredibly diverse. I created this show originally in 2016 which was meant to be an outing for the 25th anniversary of ‘Faith’. Then of course we lost George on the Boxing Day. We did it with the Sydney Symphony Orchestra in 2017. David Campbell was in that show Carmen, Jade and Brendan. It was one of Brendan McLean’s first actual theatrical outings and I just adored doing the show with such a diverse group of people. This time I was thrilled that Courtney Act was able to join us. Courtney and Branden are going to do some very, very crazy fun naughty stuff on stage together and the beautiful Natalie, who I’d worked with before in Rogue Traders a long time ago. Natalie and Emma Donovan are going to knock our socks off with a song that maybe somebody uh who was very close to George Michael called an Adele might have sung once, you know”.

A $50 lawn ticket for George Michael: Freedom with the MSO is now on sale.

