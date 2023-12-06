 Amanda Pelman To Present George Michael: Freedom With The Melbourne Symphony Orchestra - Noise11.com
George Michael MSO

Amanda Pelman To Present George Michael: Freedom With The Melbourne Symphony Orchestra

by Paul Cashmere on December 6, 2023

in News

Producer Amanda Pelman is presenting ‘George Michael: Freedom’ with the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra this Saturday night at the Sidney Myer Music Bowl.

The line-up features a diverse gathering of singers to fully explore the diverse range of style George Michael had across his career.

The concert will feature Courtney Act, Natalie Bassingthwaighte, David Campbell, Emma Donovan, Brendan Maclean, Adam Thompson, Jade MacRae, Gary Pinto and Carmen Smith backed by the MSO.

https://premier.ticketek.com.au/shows/show.aspx?sh=MSOGM23&eg=LAWN50&ep=LAWN50

Amanda Pelman tells Noise11.com, “I want I wanted a kind of level of diversity because I think the material is so diverse. You know the way he wrote, the way he performed, the different eras that he worked in was so incredibly diverse. I created this show originally in 2016 which was meant to be an outing for the 25th anniversary of ‘Faith’. Then of course we lost George on the Boxing Day. We did it with the Sydney Symphony Orchestra in 2017. David Campbell was in that show Carmen, Jade and Brendan. It was one of Brendan McLean’s first actual theatrical outings and I just adored doing the show with such a diverse group of people. This time I was thrilled that Courtney Act was able to join us. Courtney and Branden are going to do some very, very crazy fun naughty stuff on stage together and the beautiful Natalie, who I’d worked with before in Rogue Traders a long time ago. Natalie and Emma Donovan are going to knock our socks off with a song that maybe somebody uh who was very close to George Michael called an Adele might have sung once, you know”.

A $50 lawn ticket for George Michael: Freedom with the MSO is now on sale.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Symphonica. Armand Van Helden and the MSO. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Symphonica. Armand Van Helden and the MSO. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Symphonica. Armand Van Helden and the MSO. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Symphonica. Armand Van Helden and the MSO. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Symphonica. Armand Van Helden and the MSO. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Symphonica. Armand Van Helden and the MSO. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Symphonica. Armand Van Helden and the MSO. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Symphonica. Armand Van Helden and the MSO. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Symphonica. Armand Van Helden and the MSO. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Symphonica. Armand Van Helden and the MSO. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Symphonica. Armand Van Helden and the MSO. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Symphonica. Armand Van Helden and the MSO. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Sydney Symphony Orchestra: David Bowie Nothing Has Changed
David Bowie Nothing Has Changed Is A Work of Genius About A Work of Genius

With ‘David Bowie Nothing Has Changed’ producer Amanda Pelman has created a timeless and tasteful tribute to the genius of David Bowie.

October 16, 2016
Sydney Symphony Orchestra: David Bowie Nothing Has Changed
Amanda Pelman’s Extraordinary David Bowie Nothing Has Changed In Residence At Hamer Hall

The death of David Bowie in January has promoted one of the most remarkable tribute shows in Australia.

October 15, 2016
Sydney Symphony Orchestra: David Bowie Nothing Has Changed
Bowie Honored With Sydney Symphony Orchestra Nothing Has Changed Performance

The Sydney Symphony Orchestra has performed a ultimate tribute to the late David Bowie with ‘Nothing Has Changed’, a unique tribute to the Starman.

May 21, 2016
David Bowie
Rogers, Kilbey, Conway, Adalita To Perform Bowie With Sydney Symphony Orchestra

Amanda Pelman has put together some amazing talent including Tim Rogers, Steve Kilbey, Deborah Conway and Adalita with the Sydney Symphony Orchestra to pay tribute to David Bowie in May.

March 4, 2016
Amanda Pelman, noise11, music news
Amanda Pelman To Chair Australia’s Eurovision Jury

Australian music executive and entrepreneur Amanda Pelman has been named to chair the Australian jury for the Eurovision Song Contest.

May 2, 2015
Michael Chugg, Chugg Entertainment
Chuggi Predicts Billy Thorpe The Hologram For Long Way To The Top

The late, great Billy Thorpe may appear as a hologram on the upcoming Long Way To The Top shows.

September 1, 2012