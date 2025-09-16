Amphettamine Reimagines Type O Negative Classic “Anesthesia” - Noise11.com

Amphettamine has taken on one of gothic metal’s darkest anthems with a brand-new reimagining of Type O Negative’s “Anesthesia.” The single, out now, is a heavy, haunting tribute that stays true to the original’s shadowy essence while twisting it through Amphettamine’s own post-grunge and industrial-tinged lens.

Behind Amphettamine is Brazilian artist Amandha Ribaski, who says this track has always felt personal:

“I’ve always been a huge fan of Type O Negative, and ‘Anesthesia’ is my favorite. It’s a song I wish I had written. It carries the kind of lyrics I connect with and the kind of instrumentation I bring into my own music. Covering it felt like the right tribute while I work on my second album.”

Amphettamine’s version doesn’t just echo the doom-laden weight of the original — it bleeds with Ribaski’s identity, bridging the darker tones of her early material with the direction of what’s next. The track also gives fans a first taste of the sound shaping her upcoming full-length.

Amphettamine first surfaced in 2020, carving out a space between gothic metal, post-grunge, and industrial, with lyrics grounded in real-life darkness and raw emotion. Guest musicians round out the project’s recordings, but the heart of the music remains Ribaski’s voice and vision.

The new single “Anesthesia” is streaming everywhere now: listen here.

Here is the original Type O Negative version:

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YouTube. See things first—Subscribe to Noise11 on YouTube

Visit Noise11.com

Follow us on social media:

Bluesky

Instagram

Facebook – Comment on the news of the day

X (Twitter)