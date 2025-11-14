Amyl And The Sniffers Fed Square Chaos Forces Cancellation Of Free Melbourne Gig - Noise11.com

A free all-ages show for Amyl And The Sniffers at Melbourne’s Federation Square came to a sudden halt after large sections of the crowd pushed through perimeter fencing, creating an immediate safety risk. The event, announced as a surprise hometown performance during the band’s break from supporting AC/DC on the current world tour, drew thousands into the CBD with expectations of a rare cost-free appearance.

Minutes before the band were due to walk on stage, venue operators cancelled the show because of multiple breaches of crowd control barriers. Melbourne Arts Precinct Corporation, which oversees Fed Square, stated the environment presented a high risk of crowd crushes and was unsafe for fans, staff and the band.

Frontwoman Amy Taylor spoke candidly to fans online as the cancellation unfolded. Taylor said she was furious about missing the chance to play a free set in the band’s hometown, and posted a video explaining that fences had been crushed by the crowd. She apologised repeatedly, saying the band were devastated backstage and had been ready to go on.

The Melbourne punk outfit have built a global following since forming in 2016, driven by Taylor’s explosive stage presence and their high-energy sound. Their self-titled debut album won the ARIA Award for Best Rock Album, and their international touring has included festivals and headline runs across Europe and North America. The band are currently opening for AC/DC, continuing a rapid rise from Melbourne pub stages to arenas worldwide.

Fed Square security erected extra fencing as crowds grew, but late arrivers continued to push up against the temporary barriers. Some attendees attempted to climb or kick their way through blocked entrances, while a surge from outside the square overwhelmed security at one gate. Witnesses described people pushing through in large numbers, leaving staff unable to maintain control.

Fans inside the venue were notified of the cancellation across venue screens and the announcement system. Many were stunned as the decision came just eight minutes before the band were due to begin. The band emphasised that the safety risk was the sole reason for the shutdown, stressing that an all-ages audience meant extra caution was essential.

In a move that quickly became folklore, Amyl And The Sniffers placed $5000 bar tabs at seven Melbourne venues for disappointed fans to “have a drink on us”. Taylor said the band wanted to offer something back to the crowd after the abrupt end to the night, although she admitted she planned to deal with her anger by getting “blackout drunk somewhere in mourning”.

Despite the chaos, Taylor told fans they were not being abandoned, and made it clear the band were upset about not being able to continue. The group reiterated their apology, saying the show could not go ahead because of the behaviour of a portion of the crowd.

The band’s next scheduled performances are on the AC/DC world tour, with upcoming dates to continue across the international leg of the run.

