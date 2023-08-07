ANNOUNCEMENT: Applications now open for 2024 APRA Professional Development Awards - Noise11.com

APRA AMCOS is proud to announce applications are now open for the 2024 APRA Professional Development Awards, a career-boosting initiative that has helped further the musical success stories of Gotye, Ecca Vandal, Melanie Dyer, Ngaiire, Angie McMahon, Yirrmal, Morgan Evans, Baker Boy, Amanda Cole, Jem Cassar-Daley and many more.

The Professional Development Awards aim to create serious opportunities for emerging songwriters and composers. In 2024, 12 individual winners will each take home $10,000.

The National Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Music Office (NATSIMO) will again honour three Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander members, supporting music creators at different creative stages: NATSIMO Professional Development Award; NATSIMO Youth Professional Development Award (under 25 years old) and NATSIMO Senior Professional Development Award (50 years old and over).

Applications are open to emerging songwriters and composers across the following categories:

-Popular Contemporary – (2 Awards) includes Pop, Rock, Alternative, Blues, Roots, Folk, Metal, Christian and Children’s

-Country/Americana

-Jazz & Improvised Music

-Classical & Experimental

-Dance/Electronic

-Screen Composition (Film, TV, Games)

-Hip Hop/Rap/Soul/RnB

-Music Theatre/Stage – workshop funding only

-NATSIMO PDA, NATSIMO Youth PDA, NATSIMO Senior PDA

Chris O’Neill, APRA AMCOS’ Director of Creative Programs & Stakeholder Engagement: “The PDAs are a part of APRA AMCOS and NATSIMO’s ongoing commitment to support Australian music creators throughout every stage of their career and help to build a strong foundation for the future of our creative industry.”

Yirrmal, the 2023 NATSIMO (General) PDA Award winner, said this award allowed him to continue to explore his creative journey with integrity: “This award is going to help me to keep working towards my own vision and my own dreams. Creating music the way that I feel it. Culture is life, and I am culture. I am thankful for your support on my journey”.

2023 Screen Composition PDA winner Luna Pan in her acceptance speech encouraged others to persevere: “I’m pretty sure this is my fifth year applying for it. I almost gave up…But I’m so glad I didn’t…Hard work pays off. Please keep going. Let’s make music!”

Telenova’s Angeline Armstrong, who was honoured in the 2023 Popular Contemporary category, spoke of the practical assistance that the Award would bring: “Being a musician on tour a lot and juggling part-time work, it’s really hard to find space to develop as a songwriter and a lyricist. I’m really looking forward to spending big portions of the next year just devoted to growing as an artist and being more bold and honest with the songs that I write.”

Applications for the awards close at 5.00pm AEST Tuesday 26 September 2023.

For more information and to apply, visit apraamcos.com.au/pdas.

