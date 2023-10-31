ANNOUNCEMENT: Cub Announces ‘Liv Loud’ To Support Ausmusic T-Shirt Day, Featuring You Am I, Boy & Bear, Touch Sensitive, Crooked Colours, The Butterfly Effect, Hockey Dad, Keli Holiday And More - Noise11.com

Carlton & United Breweries will support the local live music and hospitality industries to the tune of around $100,000 as part of CUB’s LIV LOUD 2023 program collaboration with Ausmusic T-Shirt Day next month.

Around 40 venues across the country are participating in the program’s inaugural year, with each venue to receive a cash grant to host live events on off-peak days throughout November.

Breakout artists such as Pacific Avenue and radio personality Matty O’Gorman will play alongside some of Australia’s leading acts such as You Am I, Boy & Bear and Touch Sensitive.

Additionally, CUB will donate funds directly to charity Support Act in December to further assist their incredible work delivering crises relief support, mental health programs and more across the country.

CUB Artists & Events Manager Marcus Knight said CUB’s LIV LOUD 2023 builds on its long-standing tradition of supporting a vibrant live music industry.

“We’re delighted to be partnering with Support Act to deliver this initiative and continue our long-standing tradition of supporting Aussie pubs.

“Venues will use the grants to bring these events to life, including paying the performers, production costs and hiring some extra staff. This will help bring punters through the door on off-peak nights when they might otherwise have stayed at home and help ensure they have a great time. Bands, trivia nights and live performances are a quintessential part of the pub. LIV LOUD 2023 not only supports them, but the broader hospitality industry too.”

Thrilled to be a part of LIV LOUD, Boy & Bear lead singer Dave Hosking said: “We are really looking forward to playing as part of the inaugural LIV LOUD lineup alongside so many other great acts supporting Ausmusic month, AusmusicT-shirt day and Support Act. And it’s so good to see so many gigs and tours coming out to regional venues after such a rollercoaster few years for the music industry.”

AusmusicT-Shirt Day, scheduled for November 30 this year, is coordinated by Support Act annually to raise urgently-needed funds for music workers in crisis. Aussies can show their support by buying an Aussie music t-shirt throughout November, making a donation to Support Act or setting up a team to fundraise.

Support Act’s CEO Clive Miller said: “We welcome this wonderful initiative from CUB to promote and celebrate live music during Ausmusic Month and encourage fundraising for the Ausmusic T-Shirt Day campaign. LIV LOUD 2023 creates opportunities for live performers and hospitality staff while giving people a terrific night out and supporting a good cause. It really is a win-win all round.”

Marcus Knight added: “CUB are proud to partner with Ausmusic T-Shirt Day and Support Act in 2023 uniting with Australian artists and the hospitality sector who consistently service the Australian community. We acknowledge and support the critical service of Support Act in the delivery of crisis relief to musicians, managers, crew and music workers.”

For all tickets and further information about LIV LOUD 2023, visit CUB ‘LIV LOUD’

For more information about Ausmusic T-Shirt Day visit www.ausmusictshirtday.org.au

