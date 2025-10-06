AO LIVE 2026: The Kid LAROI, Peggy Gou, Spacey Jane, The Veronicas and Sofi Tukker Headline Australian Open's Biggest Music Line-Up Yet - Noise11.com

The Australian Open is set to turn Melbourne Park into a music and sporting mecca once again, as AO LIVE returns in 2026 with its biggest line-up to date. Curated by Untitled Group, the team behind Beyond The Valley, Wildlands, and Pitch Music & Arts, AO LIVE will span five epic nights from 28 January to 1 February, combining tennis and top-tier live music like no other Grand Slam event in the world.

For 2026, the AO LIVE stage at John Cain Arena will welcome an international line-up led by homegrown superstar The Kid LAROI, global dance phenomenon Peggy Gou, indie-rock favourites Spacey Jane, pop icons The Veronicas, and Grammy-nominated duo Sofi Tukker.

The series kicks off on Wednesday, 28 January with The Kid LAROI, whose meteoric rise from Sydney’s Waterloo district to global stardom has made him one of Australia’s most successful exports. At just 22, LAROI (born Charlton Howard) has already achieved multiple platinum singles, collaborated with global heavyweights like Justin Bieber and Juice WRLD, and topped charts worldwide with hits including Without You and Stay.

On Thursday, 29 January, Fremantle’s Spacey Jane will take centre stage. Since their breakout single Booster Seat captured the hearts of Australians and earned them the 2021 ARIA Song of the Year, Spacey Jane have cemented their reputation as one of the country’s most beloved indie acts. Their album Here Comes Everybody debuted at No.1 on the ARIA Charts, and their live performances, full of jangly guitars, infectious energy, and sun-soaked melodies, are now a festival staple from Splendour in the Grass to Glastonbury.

Friday night (30 January) sees a power-packed double bill with The Veronicas and Sofi Tukker. Twin sisters Lisa and Jessica Origliasso, better known as The Veronicas, have spent two decades redefining Australian pop-rock. From early hits 4ever and Untouched to their recent gothic-inspired album Gothic Summer, they’ve remained a constant force in the industry. Their song Untouched was recently voted #3 in triple j’s Hottest 100 of Australian Songs, confirming their lasting impact

They’ll share the stage with Sofi Tukker, the New York-based duo whose infectious blend of tropical house, electro-funk and global rhythms has earned them Grammy nominations and a legion of festival fans. Known for high-energy sets and bilingual hits like Drinkee, Purple Hat, and Best Friend, Sophie Hawley-Weld and Tucker Halpern will transform John Cain Arena into a global dancefloor.

The closing night on Sunday, 1 February will be headlined by none other than Peggy Gou, the Korean-born DJ and producer whose rise through the world’s club scene has been nothing short of explosive. Her crossover hit (It Goes Like) Nanana became one of 2023’s most streamed dance tracks, while her genre-blurring sets, spanning techno, house, and disco, have made her a fixture at festivals like Coachella and Glastonbury. Gou’s set will follow the men’s final, making it one of the most anticipated nights of the summer.

Beyond the headline acts, AO LIVE 2026 will bring music to every corner of Melbourne Park. Garden Square will host daily acoustic sessions, while Grand Slam Oval will feature some of Melbourne’s hottest DJs spinning throughout the tournament. Each AO LIVE ticket unlocks access not only to world-class music, but also the unique atmosphere of the Australian Open – from Grand Slam tennis and gourmet dining to the electric summer energy Melbourne is famous for.

Tickets start at $99 and go on sale Tuesday, 7 October via Ticketmaster.

