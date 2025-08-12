Applications for 2026 APRA Professional Development Awards Are Now Open - Noise11.com

APRA AMCOS is calling on all songwriter and composer members at pivotal stages of their careers to apply for the 2026 APRA Professional Development Awards (PDAs).

The awards, now in their 15th year, aim to create serious career-boosting opportunities for songwriters and composers, with 13 individual winners each taking home a game-changing $10,000 cash.

The funds are designed to help recipients with their professional development through attending workshops, music education courses, composer seminars, co-writing sessions and other relevant activities, either locally or internationally.

Previous notable winners have included Angie McMahon, Baker Boy, BARKAA, Elsy Wameyo, Gotye, Jem Cassar-Daley, Melanie Dyer, Ngaiire, Rebecca Bracewell, Samuel Marks and Yirrmal.

2025 Screen Composition winner, Samuel Marks, explains: “This fantastic award has opened the door to so many exciting opportunities, propelling me forward with momentum and renewed enthusiasm.

“Being supported to develop myself and my craft is a wonderful and surreal experience, and I’d encourage anyone to apply, even if they don’t think they have a chance. I didn’t think I’d be a finalist, let alone the recipient.”

Three of the 13 awards will be presented to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander APRA AMCOS members supporting music creators at different life stages, with two general awards and one for senior members, 50 years and older.

Winner of the 2024 NATSIMO Youth category, Amelia Thompson (aka THOM), adds: “The award allowed me to open doors for my music that I wouldn’t have had otherwise and provide me with a multitude of other opportunities. Being recognised as a musician was so important and I am still so happy and humbled.”

This year’s award categories are:

– Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander General (two awards)

– Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Senior – all genres. Entrants must be over the age of 50

– Country/Americana

– Classical & Experimental

– Dance/Electronic

– Hip Hop/Rap

– Jazz and Improvised Music

– Music Theatre/Stage – workshop funding only

– Popular Contemporary (two awards) – includes Pop, Rock, Alternative, Blues, Roots, Folk, Metal, Christian and Children’s

– R&B/Soul

– Screen Composition (Film, TV, Games)

Karen Don, Head of Membership at APRA AMCOS, explains: “The PDAs are a fantastic opportunity for songwriters and composers from all genres to gain support to develop their skills and take their craft to the next level.

“The awards are part of our continued commitment to support members at every stage of their career, and they’ve helped give a leg up to the next generation of Australian artists for over 15 years now.”

Applications for the 2026 awards are open now and close at 5pm (AEST) on Tuesday 23 September. The recipients will be announced on Thursday 12 February 2026.

For further information and to apply, visit apraamcos.com.au/professionaldevelopmentawards.

