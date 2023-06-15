 APRA Announces Recipients of the 2023 Professional Development Awards - Noise11.com

L to R: Angeline Armstrong, Elizabeth M. Drummond, Georgia Delves, Luna Pan, Andrew Gurruwiwi Front: Vidya Makan

APRA Announces Recipients of the 2023 Professional Development Awards

by Paul Cashmere on June 15, 2023

in News,Noise Pro

Nine artists have shared the prize pool for the APRA Professional Development Awards with a further three taking out the inaugural NATSIMO honours.

Alex Hosking, Andrea Guterres, Angeline Armstrong, Elizabeth M. Drummond, Georgia Delves, Luna Pan, Soli, Sophie Min and Vidya Makan share in a $120,000 cash prize pool while Yirrmal, Jem Cassar-Daley and Andrew Gurruwiwi take out the inaugural NATSIMO Professional Development Awards.

The NATSIMO award honours Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander songwriters.

“We are very proud to support the next chapter for the three inaugural NATSIMO PDA category winners: Yirrmal, Jem Cassar-Daley and Andrew Gurruwiwi. While each winner is at a different career and life stage, they are all on the cusp of an exciting next step in their songwriting and artistry,” said Leah Flanagan, Director, NATSIMO

“The NATSIMO created these categories to reflect the diversity of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander music creator members and the professional strides they make in their own unique way. We are particularly proud to be able to recognise and award our senior songwriters who are admired and active contributors to the Australian musical and cultural landscape.”

The panel of judges included Jenny Morris, Ngaiire, Lance Ferguson, John Ferris, Neil Gooding, Mindy Meng Wang, Joel Ma, Sosefina Fuamoli, Fanny Lumsden, Jeremy Marou, Dave Ruby Howe and Nina Las Vegas. The winners each take home $10,000 cash as well as a prize from Australis Music.

The 2023 PDA recipients:

Andrea Guterres – Classical/ Experimental
Georgia Delves (Georgia State Line) – Country/ Americana
Alex Hosking – Dance/ Electronic
Soli – Hip Hop/ Rap/ R&B/ Soul
Sophie Min – Jazz/ Improvised
Vidya Makan – LIGHT – Music Theatre
Angeline Armstrong (Telenova) – Popular Contemporary
Elizabeth M. Drummond – Popular Contemporary
Luna Pan – Screen Composition
Yirrmal – NATSIMO (General)
Jem Cassar-Daley – NATSIMO (Youth)
Andrew Gurruwiwi – NATSIMO (Senior)

