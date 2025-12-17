Arkells Release New Single Money Featuring Portugal. The Man - Noise11.com

Canadian rock heavyweights Arkells have unveiled their new single Money, a collaboration with Portugal. The Man that sharpens the band’s long running interest in social commentary while leaning into a bright, synth driven sound. The track arrives as the latest chapter in a productive period for the Hamilton outfit, who are already mapping out a major 2026 that includes a new album, international touring and a high profile hometown appearance at the JUNO Awards.

Money examines the complicated, often uncomfortable relationship people have with wealth and ambition. Rather than framing the subject with cynicism, Arkells approach it through melody and momentum, wrapping pointed observations in a feel good exterior that invites repeat listens. It is a balancing act the band has refined over nearly two decades, pairing accessibility with substance.

Frontman Max Kerman has long positioned Arkells as a band willing to interrogate modern life without losing sight of communal joy. On Money, that instinct is clear. The song reflects on how financial pressure, comparison and ego quietly influence everyday decisions, even as people try to prioritise values beyond the material. The choice to bring in Portugal. The Man adds a complementary voice, broadening the perspective while maintaining the song’s emotional centre.

The single follows What Good?, released in late October as the first official taste of Arkells’ forthcoming album, expected in 2026. Together, the two tracks suggest a project that will continue the band’s habit of evolution rather than reinvention. Arkells have consistently resisted standing still, shifting from the guitar driven punch of their early records to more expansive, groove focused arrangements in recent years.

Since forming in Hamilton in 2006, Arkells have built a reputation as one of Canada’s most reliable live and recorded acts. Named after Arkell Street in the Westdale neighbourhood where the band lived and rehearsed, the group quickly progressed from local shows to national recognition. Their debut album Jackson Square in 2008 set the foundation, while subsequent releases such as Michigan Left, High Noon and Morning Report established their ability to marry anthemic rock with sharp songwriting.

Their commercial and cultural breakthrough accelerated with Rally Cry in 2018, an album that soundtracked sold out tours and major festival appearances while reinforcing their connection to home town audiences. That connection has remained central, even as Arkells expanded their reach to international stages including Coachella and Bonnaroo. In total, the band have released nine albums to date, collecting multiple JUNO Awards along the way and becoming record holders for Group Of The Year wins.

The announcement of Money also arrives alongside confirmation that Arkells will be among the first performers revealed for the 2026 JUNO Awards. The ceremony will take place in Hamilton on March 29 at TD Coliseum, a symbolic return for a band whose story is inseparable from the city. Their recent surprise appearance as guests with the Jonas Brothers at the same venue underscored the pride and familiarity that continues to define their relationship with local fans.

Internationally, Arkells are preparing to take their music back across the Atlantic with a run of European and UK dates scheduled for March 2026. The shows are described as intimate and close range, offering audiences an early look at material from the forthcoming album. It marks a deliberate contrast to the large scale productions the band have become known for at home, reaffirming their commitment to adaptability and connection.

As 2026 approaches, Money stands as both a statement and a signal. It reinforces Arkells’ willingness to engage with real world themes while maintaining the sense of inclusion that has underpinned their career. With a new album on the horizon and an ambitious touring schedule locked in, the band appear poised to extend their momentum well beyond Canadian borders.

Upcoming Tour Dates And Appearances

December 18, Niagara Falls, ON, OLG Stage, Arkells Sleigh The Night, sold out.

March 12, Berlin, Germany, Mikropol.

March 13, Hamburg, Germany, Nochtspeicher.

March 15, Cologne, Germany, Artheater.

March 17, Amsterdam, Netherlands, Bitterzoet.

March 19, Manchester, United Kingdom, Deaf Institute, sold out.

March 20, London, United Kingdom, Underworld, sold out.

March 29, Hamilton, ON, TD Coliseum, 2026 JUNO Awards broadcast.

May 30, Fergus, ON, Meadows Music Festival.

