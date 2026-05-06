Ash 1977 30th Anniversary Australian Tour Announced - Noise11 Music News

Ash return to Australia to perform their landmark debut album 1977 in full, marking 30 years since the record that defined their early career and left a lasting imprint on the Britpop era.

by Paul Cashmere

Ash will bring their 1977 30th Anniversary tour to Australia this September, performing the entirety of their breakthrough 1996 debut album live for the first time on local stages in decades.

The Northern Irish trio, Tim Wheeler, Mark Hamilton and Rick McMurray, will headline a six-date run across Perth, Fremantle, Adelaide, Brisbane, Melbourne and Sydney, revisiting the album that launched them globally while they were still teenagers. The shows coincide with the 30-year milestone of 1977, a record that has sold more than two million copies worldwide and produced a string of UK Top 20 singles.

The significance of the tour lies in the enduring impact of 1977, both within Ash’s catalogue and across the broader 1990s guitar landscape. Released in 1996 at the height of Britpop, the album captured a youthful perspective rarely heard at that level of commercial success. Its title referenced both the birth year of the band members and the cultural backdrop of 1977, including the release of Star Wars, signalling its blend of pop culture awareness and adolescent immediacy.

Recorded when the band members were just 19, 1977 delivered a sequence of tightly constructed songs that balanced distortion with melody. Tracks such as ‘Girl From Mars’, ‘Kung Fu’, ‘Angel Interceptor’, ‘Goldfinger’ and ‘Oh Yeah’ defined the record’s reach, each charting in the UK and establishing Ash as a key emerging act of the era. The album debuted at number one in the UK, an unprecedented achievement for an Irish band at the time, and later secured platinum certification.

From a technical standpoint, the record’s sound sits at the intersection of power pop, glam rock, post-grunge and Britpop. Producer Owen Morris shaped a dense, energetic mix that prioritised immediacy over refinement, reflecting the band’s rapid transition from local shows in Downpatrick to international touring circuits. The songwriting itself, largely driven by Tim Wheeler, often developed during the recording sessions, contributing to the album’s spontaneous character.

Within Ash’s broader timeline, 1977 remains the foundational release. Subsequent albums such as Nu-Clear Sounds in 1998 and Free All Angels in 2001 expanded their sonic palette and commercial reach, but the debut retains a distinct identity tied to its origin story. The band’s evolution has included line-up changes, experiments like the A-Z Series of singles in 2009, and continued output through to 2025’s Ad Astra, yet 1977 remains their most recognisable work.

The decision to perform the album in full reflects a wider industry trend of legacy acts revisiting landmark releases in a live setting. For audiences, these shows function as both archival recreation and contemporary reinterpretation, allowing fans to engage with the material in a structured, album-oriented format that contrasts with typical greatest hits sets. In Ash’s case, the approach underscores the cohesion of 1977 as a complete work rather than a collection of singles.

There are differing perspectives on anniversary tours. While they offer a focused retrospective, some critics argue they can limit artistic progression by anchoring performances to past successes. However, for bands like Ash, whose early catalogue continues to resonate across generations, the format provides a platform to contextualise their origins while maintaining relevance through ongoing releases.

Ash 1977 – 30th Anniversary Australian Tour Dates:

Friday 4th September, Perth, Rosemount Hotel

Saturday 5th September, Fremantle, Fre.Social

Tuesday 8th September, Adelaide, Lion Arts Factory

Thursday 10th September, Brisbane, The Tivoli

Friday 11th September, Melbourne, Northcote Theatre

Saturday 12th September, Sydney, Metro Theatre

Tickets:

Pre-sale: Wednesday 13th May at 10:00am Local Time

General Public On Sale: Friday 15th May at 10:00am Local Time

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