Ashnikko Returning to Australia and New Zealand This September with Smoochies Tour - Noise11.com

Ashnikko will be back on Australian and New Zealand stages this September for her six-date Smoochies Tour, following the release of her second album of the same name.

Earlier this year the US hyper-pop disruptor opened for Billie Eilish on the Hit Me Hard and Soft arena tour of Australia. Now she’s returning on her own terms, starting at Auckland Town Hall on 16 September before hitting Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Adelaide and finishing in Perth on 29 September.

With more than 3.9 billion streams and 700 million video views, Ashnikko’s catalogue already boasts global anthems including Daisy, Slumber Party, Paint The Town Blue, Deal With It, STUPID and You Make Me Sick. Fans can expect those favourites plus new music from Smoochies, including the singles Trinkets, Sticky Fingers and Itty Bitty.

Due out 17 October via Warner Music, Smoochies is Ashnikko’s most personal record yet. Sonically, it pushes her bubblegum-chaos hybrid pop sound further, while lyrically it’s raw, autobiographical and defiantly playful. The 15-track album is a bold statement of radical joy written for femmes and marginalised communities, rejecting the male gaze and embracing the absurd.

Ashnikko has built a reputation for unhinged, high-energy live shows. Her devoted fans – the Demidevils – come kitted out in black lace, mesh, netting and flashes of Ash’s trademark blue hair. Reviews from around the world describe her shows as cathartic, chaotic and “self-care disguised as a mosh pit”.

Ashnikko – Smoochies Tour Dates

Auckland – Wed 16 Sept, Auckland Town Hall (All Ages)

Sydney – Sat 19 Sept, Enmore Theatre (All Ages)

Melbourne – Wed 23 Sept, Forum (18+)

Brisbane – Fri 25 Sept, The Fortitude Music Hall (All Ages)

Adelaide – Sun 27 Sept, Hindley Street Music Hall (All Ages)

Perth – Tue 29 Sept, Metro City (18+)

Frontier Members presale starts Wednesday 17 September (10am local time), before general tickets go on sale Friday 19 September at 10am via Frontier Touring.

Ashnikko’s new album Smoochies is out 17 October via Warner Music Australia.

