ATEEZ Announce 2026 World Tour ‘In Your Fantasy’ With Australian Dates In March - Noise11.com

Global K-pop powerhouse ATEEZ will return to Australia in March 2026 for their ATEEZ 2026 World Tour [In Your Fantasy], presented by AEG Presents and Frontier Touring. The announcement follows the group’s worldwide success with their 2024-2025 World Tour [Towards The Light: Will To Power] and leader Hongjoong’s acclaimed debut fashion film Petit Coussin, released earlier this week.

The Australian leg of the tour will bring ATEEZ’s electrifying live show to Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne on Tuesday 3 March, and Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney on Friday 6 March.

This new tour marks a major milestone for ATEEZ, who were recently named iHeartRadio’s 2025 K-pop Artist of the Year and earned a nomination for Favourite K-pop Artist at the American Music Awards. The shows promise to deliver the full force of the group’s trademark performance style – high-energy choreography, cinematic stage design, and the kind of crowd engagement that has turned them into one of the most dynamic live acts in the world.

Their early releases, the Treasure album series, laid the foundation for their narrative-driven approach to music, which continued through the Fever and The World series. ATEEZ combine conceptual storytelling with precision performance, creating immersive live experiences that have earned them millions of devoted fans, known as ATINY, worldwide.

In 2024, ATEEZ made history with a string of major festival appearances, performing at Coachella in the United States, Summer Sonic in Japan, and headlining Mawazine Festival in Morocco. Their second studio album, The World EP.Fin: Will, debuted at No.1 on the Billboard 200, remaining on the chart for six weeks – a rare achievement for a non-English language act.

Their 2025 release, Golden Hour: Part.3 In Your Fantasy Edition, continued the momentum, producing their first-ever Billboard Hot 100 entries with “Lemon Drop” and “In Your Fantasy.” The latter track also lends its name to the upcoming world tour.

Earlier this week, Noise11 reported on ATEEZ leader Hongjoong’s debut as a fashion filmmaker with Petit Coussin, a dreamlike short film inspired by his childhood and family legacy. The project highlighted Hongjoong’s expanding creative vision, bridging fashion, music, and memory into one poetic narrative – further proof of ATEEZ’s ongoing evolution beyond the boundaries of pop performance.

With In Your Fantasy, ATEEZ promise to push that vision even further, transforming arenas into immersive spaces where sound, light, and storytelling merge. Their continued success in blending creativity and connection marks them as one of the

defining acts of contemporary global pop.

ATEEZ’s In Your Fantasy world tour will begin in Asia in early 2026 before arriving in Australia. The full tour itinerary includes performances across Taipei (24 January), Jakarta (31 January), Singapore (22 February), Manila (14 March), Kuala Lumpur (22 March), Macau (28 March), and Bangkok (4 April).

Australian Tour Dates

Tuesday 3 March, 2026 – Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne VIC (All Ages)

Friday 6 March, 2026 – Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney NSW (All Ages)

Ticket On-Sale Details

ATINY Membership Presale: Friday 21 November, 1pm AEDT

Frontier Member Presale: Monday 24 November, 1pm AEDT

General Public On Sale: Tuesday 25 November, 2pm AEDT

Tickets will be available through frontiertouring.com/ateez and ticketek.com.au.

ATEEZ’s rise to global superstardom has been nothing short of meteoric. The eight-member group – Hongjoong, Seonghwa, Yunho, Yeosang, San, Mingi, Wooyoung, and Jongho – debuted in October 2018 and quickly became one of the most successful K-pop acts of their generation. Within just four months of their debut, they sold out their first world tour.

