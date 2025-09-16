Audrey Hobert Announces First-Ever Headline Tour Across North America and Europe - Noise11.com

Audrey Hobert, the rising pop sensation behind the critically acclaimed debut album Who’s the Clown?, is hitting the road for her very first headline tour, taking her quirky, colorful sound to fans across North America and Europe.

Kicking off December 1 at The Independent in San Francisco, Hobert’s tour will hit major cities including Los Angeles, Brooklyn, Chicago, London, and Paris, before wrapping in Dublin on March 19, 2026.

Fans have been eagerly awaiting a full tour after her instant sell-out shows in Los Angeles, New York, Chicago, and London. Just last weekend, Hobert wowed audiences at the reopening of New York City’s Cherry Lane Theater, sharing the opening week stage with Spike Lee, Sofia Coppola, and Brandi Carlile.

Hobert has been making waves with Who’s the Clown?, praised as asserting her “place as one of pop’s great new voices,” and as “a one-woman show of sorts, a peek into Hobert’s colorful, wacky world.”

A lifelong singer, musical theatre fan, and dancer, Hobert first dipped her toes into songwriting alongside childhood friend and former roommate Gracie Abrams. She co-wrote tracks on Abrams’ The Secret of Us, including “I Love You, I’m Sorry,” “Risk,” and the global hit “That’s So True.” Directing the music videos for these songs helped Hobert discover her own creative voice, which led to her signing a publishing deal—and ultimately, putting her TV writing dreams on hold to focus on music.

With production partner Ricky Gourmet, Hobert brought Who’s the Clown? to life as the first collection of songs she wrote entirely for herself. She’s a true one-woman show, overseeing everything from songwriting to video direction, creating a fully realized, imaginative pop world.

Audrey Hobert Live 2025–26

December 1 — The Independent, San Francisco, CA

December 4 — El Rey Theatre, Los Angeles, CA

December 7 — The Great Hall – Longboat Hall, Toronto, ON

December 9 — Lincoln Hall, Chicago, IL

December 14 — The Foundry at The Fillmore Philadelphia, PA

December 16 — Music Hall of Williamsburg, Brooklyn, NY

December 17 — The Sinclair, Cambridge, MA

December 18 — The Atlantis, Washington, DC

March 2 — Metropol, Berlin, DE

March 3 — Melkweg, Amsterdam, NL

March 5 — Botanique Orangerie, Belgium, BE

March 6 — Die Kantine, Cologne, DE

March 8 — La Machine du Moulin Rouge, Paris, FR

March 10 — O2 Forum Kentish Town, London, UK

March 13 — O2 Academy, Bristol, UK

March 14 — O2 Academy 2, Birmingham, UK

March 15 — O2 Ritz, Manchester, UK

March 17 — SWG3 Galvanizers, Glasgow, UK

March 19 — 3Olympia, Dublin, IE

