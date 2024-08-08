Australia’s Newest Supergroup The Good Dog Band is Steve Wade, Angus Birchall, Paul Gildea and Paul Cartwright - Noise11.com

Australia has a new supergroup. The Good Dog Band are Steve Wade, Angus Birchall, Paul Gildea and Paul Cartwright and the first gig is locked in.

Paul Gildea has been a member of Icehouse for the past 35 years. Angus Birchall has been with the John Farnham Band as well as Kylie Minogue and Olivia Newton-John. Paul Cartwright has been a familiar face to fans of Brian Cadd, Russell Morris, Kate Ceberano and Kate Ceberano over the years. Steve Wade spent four years fronting Little River Band and worked with Hall & Oates, America, Kenny Loggins and Tim Finn.

The Good Dog Band will perform the songs of Tom Petty, Wings, Talking Heads, Joe Jackson, Elvis Costello, Police, Rolling Stones and XTC plus more.

The first performance will be October 18 at Arcobar in the Melbourne suburb of Heatherton.

