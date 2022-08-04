Beavis and Butthead Are Back On Your TV - Noise11.com

Beavis and Butthead are back as of today on your TV.

The new season of Beavis and Butthead marks the returned of the iconic characters who once graced our television screens from 1993 to 1997. There was a 2011 season and then we were promised a 2020 season when Covid hit.

In June Paramount+ debuted the movie ‘Beavis and Butthead Do The Universe.

Now the series is back and it features appearances from Tyler the Creator, Olivia Rodrigo, Post Malone, Camila Cabello, Cale Dodds, Cnco, and BTS.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Skype

Pinterest



Telegram

Pocket



Tumblr

