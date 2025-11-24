Belinda Carlisle Announces Farewell Australian Tour: G'Day & Goodbye - Noise11.com

Belinda Carlisle will return to Australia in March 2027 for her final national run, the G’Day & Goodbye Tour.

Known for one of the standout voices of the 1980s, Carlisle made her mark twice. First as the lead singer of The Go-Go’s, then as a solo artist with hits that shaped mainstream pop. The Go-Go’s proved that an all-female band could write, play, and top the charts, while Carlisle’s solo work carried her sound into global recognition. These shows will salute four decades of her music and the fans who stayed with her.

Carlisle first broke through with The Go-Go’s, whose 1981 album Beauty And The Beat shook up the US charts and inspired generations of artists. She went on to build a solo career defined by melodic hooks, emotional clarity, and songs that have held their place in pop.

Australia has long been one of her most loyal stops, and this tour marks her last national visit. Carlisle calls the country a special part of her journey, and she sees these shows as a sincere thank you. Expect a set that spans her entire career, blending solo favourites with moments from The Go-Go’s catalogue. It will be both a look back and a celebration of the bond she shares with her audience.

Tour Dates

March 3 – Fremantle WA, Fremantle Prison

March 6 – Melbourne VIC, The Palais

March 13 – Sydney NSW, Enmore Theatre

March 20 – Brisbane QLD, Fortitude Music Hall

Ticketing

Pre-sale tickets open Wednesday, November 26, 2025, at 10am local time.

General tickets follow on Thursday, November 27, 2025, at 10am local time through Abstract Music’s ticketing.

