Beyonce Honors Tina Turner At Concert - Noise11.com

Beyoncé paid homage to late singer Tina Turner by performing River Deep, Mountain High during her concert in London on Monday.

Towards the start of the show, Beyoncé performed a power ballad cover of Ike and Tina Turner’s 1966 hit to honour The Best singer, who passed away on 24 May at the age of 83.

“I want you to allow me to sing one of my favourite songs,” she said, before singing the stripped-back version, reports BBC News. At the end, she looked up to the sky as she added, “We love you Tina.”

After Tina died, Beyoncé wrote a lengthy tribute to her “beloved queen” on her website and described her as the “epitome of power and passion”.

She also took time out of her show in Paris on Friday to honour the late Nutbush City Limits singer.

“If you’re a fan of mine, you’re a fan of Tina Turner. I wouldn’t be on this stage without Tina Turner, so I want you guys to just scream, so she can feel your love. I feel so blessed that I was allowed to witness her brilliance,” she told the audience.

Beyoncé’s show on Monday marked the first of five concerts at London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Later in the concert, Blue Ivy, Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s 11-year-old daughter, made a surprise appearance and performed a choreographed routine with a group of dancers while dressed in a red jumpsuit and sunglasses.

Blue Ivy previously appeared onstage for a dance break during Friday’s show in Paris. Beyoncé expressed her pride in her daughter on Instagram over the weekend by sharing photos and clips of her routine.

“My beautiful first born,” she wrote in the caption. “I’m so proud and thankful to be your mama. You bring us so much joy, my sweet angel.”

