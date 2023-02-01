Beyonce Renaissance World Tour To Start In Stockholm - Noise11.com

Beyonce´ has announced the ‘Renaissance’ world tour. Beyonce has not hit the road since ‘The Formation World Tour’ in 2016 but will be back on stage with a run of 40 shows across the globe to celebrate the success of her comeback album ‘Renaissance’, which soared to the top of the charts when it was released in July 2022.

The 2023 tour – which is produced by Parkwood Entertainment, and promoted by Live Nation – opens on May 10 2023 at Friends Arena in Stockholm, Sweden before making stops throughout Europe in the Welsh capital of Cardiff, Scotland in Edinburgh, Sunderland’s Stadium of Light in the North of England and eventually going on to other major cities such as Paris, London, Marseille, and Amsterdam.

The tour will then continue across North America with shows in Toronto, Chicago, East Rutherford, Atlanta, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, and Houston in July and run through until late September when the ‘Crazy In Love’ songstress will wrap things up in New Orleans.

Beyonce will also be running her BEYGood initiative throughout the tour, which has aimed to support people and programs around the world through her philanthropical measures for a whole decade, including the likes of scholarship funds and working with sustainability brands.

For North American Dates: Verified Fan Registration is open now and closes at different times based on city. Visit beyonce.livenation.com for the exact details as ticketing on sale timelines vary by city, while Europen fans have been advised to check local event listings for complete ticket information regarding European dates of the tour.

Verified Fan Registration Open For North American Dates Now at beyonce.livenation.com

For complete ticketing and additional information visit beyonce.livenation.com and tour.beyonce.com.

RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR DATES:

EUROPE

May 10, 2023 – Stockholm, SE – Friends Arena

May 14, 2023 – Brussels, BE – King Baudouin Stadium

May 17, 2023 – Cardiff, UK – Cardiff Principality Stadium

May 20, 2023 – Edinburgh, UK – BT Murray Field Stadium

May 23, 2023 – Sunderland, UK – Stadium of Light

May 26, 2023 – Paris, FR – Stade de France

May 29, 2023 – London, UK – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

May 30, 2023 – London, UK – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

June 08, 2023 – Barcelona, ES – Olympic Stadium

June 11, 2023 – Marseille, FR – Orange Velodrome

June 15, 2023 – Cologne, DE – Rhein Energie Stadion

June 17, 2023 – Amsterdam, NL – Johan Crujff Arena

June 21, 2023 – Hamburg, DE – Volksparkstadion

June 24, 2023 – Frankfurt, DE – Deutsche Bank Park

June 27, 2023 – Warsaw, PL – PGE Narodowy

NORTH AMERICA

July 8, 2023 – Toronto, ON – Rogers Centre

July 12, 2023 – Philadelphia, PA – Lincoln Financial Field

July 15, 2023 – Nashville, TN – Nissan Stadium

July 17, 2023 – Louisville, KY – L N Federal Credit Union Stadium

July 20, 2023 – Minneapolis, MN – Huntington Bank Stadium

July 22, 2023 – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field Stadium

July 26, 2023 – Detroit, MI – Ford Field

July 29, 2023 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium

Aug. 01, 2023 – Boston, MA – Gillette Stadium

Aug. 03, 2023 – Pittsburgh, PA – Acrisure Stadium

Aug. 05, 2023 – Washington, DC – FEDEX Field

Aug. 09, 2023 – Charlotte, SC – Bank of America Stadium

Aug. 11, 2023 – Atlanta, GA – Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Aug. 16, 2023 – Tampa, FL – Raymond James Stadium

Aug. 18, 2023 – Miami, FL – Hard Rock Stadium

Aug. 21, 2023 – St. Louis, MO – Dome at America’s Center

Aug. 24, 2023 – Phoenix, AZ – State Farm Stadium

Aug. 26, 2023 – Las Vegas, NV – Allegiant Stadium

Aug. 30, 2023 – San Francisco, CA – Levi’s Stadium

Sept. 02, 2023 – Inglewood, CA – SoFi Stadium

Sept. 11, 2023 – Vancouver, BC – BC Place

Sept. 13, 2023 – Seattle, WA – Lumen Field

Sept. 18, 2023 – Kansas City, MO – Arrowhead Stadium

Sept. 21, 2023 – Dallas, TX – AT T Stadium

Sept. 23, 2023 – Houston, TX – NRG Stadium

Sept. 27, 2023 – New Orleans, LA – Caesars Superdome



