Beyonce Renaissance World Tour To Start In Stockholm - Noise11.com

Beyonce´ has announced the ‘Renaissance’ world tour. Beyonce has not hit the road since ‘The Formation World Tour’ in 2016 but will be back on stage with a run of 40 shows across the globe to celebrate the success of her comeback album ‘Renaissance’, which soared to the top of the charts when it was released in July 2022.
The 2023 tour – which is produced by Parkwood Entertainment, and promoted by Live Nation – opens on May 10 2023 at Friends Arena in Stockholm, Sweden before making stops throughout Europe in the Welsh capital of Cardiff, Scotland in Edinburgh, Sunderland’s Stadium of Light in the North of England and eventually going on to other major cities such as Paris, London, Marseille, and Amsterdam.
The tour will then continue across North America with shows in Toronto, Chicago, East Rutherford, Atlanta, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, and Houston in July and run through until late September when the ‘Crazy In Love’ songstress will wrap things up in New Orleans.
Beyonce will also be running her BEYGood initiative throughout the tour, which has aimed to support people and programs around the world through her philanthropical measures for a whole decade, including the likes of scholarship funds and working with sustainability brands.
For North American Dates: Verified Fan Registration is open now and closes at different times based on city. Visit beyonce.livenation.com for the exact details as ticketing on sale timelines vary by city, while Europen fans have been advised to check local event listings for complete ticket information regarding European dates of the tour.
Verified Fan Registration Open For North American Dates Now at beyonce.livenation.com
For complete ticketing and additional information visit beyonce.livenation.com and tour.beyonce.com.
RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR DATES:
EUROPE
May 10, 2023 – Stockholm, SE – Friends Arena
May 14, 2023 – Brussels, BE – King Baudouin Stadium
May 17, 2023 – Cardiff, UK – Cardiff Principality Stadium
May 20, 2023 – Edinburgh, UK – BT Murray Field Stadium
May 23, 2023 – Sunderland, UK – Stadium of Light
May 26, 2023 – Paris, FR – Stade de France
May 29, 2023 – London, UK – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
May 30, 2023 – London, UK – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
June 08, 2023 – Barcelona, ES – Olympic Stadium
June 11, 2023 – Marseille, FR – Orange Velodrome
June 15, 2023 – Cologne, DE – Rhein Energie Stadion
June 17, 2023 – Amsterdam, NL – Johan Crujff Arena
June 21, 2023 – Hamburg, DE – Volksparkstadion
June 24, 2023 – Frankfurt, DE – Deutsche Bank Park
June 27, 2023 – Warsaw, PL – PGE Narodowy
NORTH AMERICA
July 8, 2023 – Toronto, ON – Rogers Centre
July 12, 2023 – Philadelphia, PA – Lincoln Financial Field
July 15, 2023 – Nashville, TN – Nissan Stadium
July 17, 2023 – Louisville, KY – L N Federal Credit Union Stadium
July 20, 2023 – Minneapolis, MN – Huntington Bank Stadium
July 22, 2023 – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field Stadium
July 26, 2023 – Detroit, MI – Ford Field
July 29, 2023 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium
Aug. 01, 2023 – Boston, MA – Gillette Stadium
Aug. 03, 2023 – Pittsburgh, PA – Acrisure Stadium
Aug. 05, 2023 – Washington, DC – FEDEX Field
Aug. 09, 2023 – Charlotte, SC – Bank of America Stadium
Aug. 11, 2023 – Atlanta, GA – Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Aug. 16, 2023 – Tampa, FL – Raymond James Stadium
Aug. 18, 2023 – Miami, FL – Hard Rock Stadium
Aug. 21, 2023 – St. Louis, MO – Dome at America’s Center
Aug. 24, 2023 – Phoenix, AZ – State Farm Stadium
Aug. 26, 2023 – Las Vegas, NV – Allegiant Stadium
Aug. 30, 2023 – San Francisco, CA – Levi’s Stadium
Sept. 02, 2023 – Inglewood, CA – SoFi Stadium
Sept. 11, 2023 – Vancouver, BC – BC Place
Sept. 13, 2023 – Seattle, WA – Lumen Field
Sept. 18, 2023 – Kansas City, MO – Arrowhead Stadium
Sept. 21, 2023 – Dallas, TX – AT T Stadium
Sept. 23, 2023 – Houston, TX – NRG Stadium
Sept. 27, 2023 – New Orleans, LA – Caesars Superdome
