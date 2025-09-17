Suspect Arrested After Theft of Beyoncé’s Unreleased Music Hard Drives in Atlanta - Noise11.com

Atlanta Police have arrested a man following the theft of hard drives said to contain unreleased Beyoncé material during her recent four-night stop in the city.

Investigators confirmed that Kelvin Evans was taken into custody and charged with Entering Automobile or Other Motor Vehicle With Intent to Commit Theft or Felony. Evans remains in custody and, according to police, the stolen property has not yet been recovered.

The incident took place in July when Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter tour was in Atlanta. Two suitcases were taken from a rented Jeep Wagoneer belonging to Beyoncé’s long-time choreographer Chris Grant. A window to the vehicle had been smashed.

In a distressed 911 call at the time, Grant told emergency operators that computers and sensitive materials had been stolen, saying, “They have my computers, and it’s really, really important information in there. I work with someone who’s like of a high status, and I really need my computer and everything.”

Police lifted fingerprints from the scene, identified a suspect vehicle in the area, and later secured an arrest warrant.

While the stolen items, including hard drives allegedly containing unreleased Beyoncé tracks and tour documents, remain missing, the Cowboy Carter tour continued unaffected and wrapped two weeks later in Las Vegas.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YouTube. See things first—Subscribe to Noise11 on YouTube

Visit Noise11.com

Follow us on social media:

Bluesky

Instagram

Facebook – Comment on the news of the day

X (Twitter)