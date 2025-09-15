BEYOND THE BLACK Drop Fiery New Single ‘The Art Of Being Alone' Featuring Lord Of The Lost - Noise11.com

German symphonic metal trailblazers BEYOND THE BLACK are back with a powerful new single, The Art Of Being Alone, featuring the unmistakable vocals of Chris Harms from Lord Of The Lost. The track is the third taste from their upcoming sixth studio album, Break The Silence, set to arrive on January 9, 2026 via Nuclear Blast Records.

The song tackles themes that hit close to home for many fans: mental health, self-empowerment, and the journey toward self-awareness. Its accompanying video paints a striking picture of isolation and struggle, gradually guiding viewers toward a message of hope and resilience.

Singer Jennifer Haben says, “The Art Of Being Alone is one of the most emotional songs for us-it’s born from personal battles and quiet reflections. We wanted it to be fragile and powerful at the same time. Having Chris Harms join us brought a depth to this track that made it truly special.”

Chris Harms adds, “This duet was long overdue! Jenny’s and my voices have always clicked, and finally we’ve created something goosebump-inducing together. It’s a track I’m proud of, and I think fans will feel that intensity.”

Break The Silence promises a multi-layered listening experience, blending melodic metal with ethno influences while exploring communication, resilience, and the challenges of today’s divided world. Standout tracks like Let There Be Rain, Ravens, and The Flood continue BEYOND THE BLACK’s signature mix of emotion and epic soundscapes, making this a record fans can dive into from start to finish.

BEYOND THE BLACK have built a reputation as one of symphonic metal’s most dynamic acts since their 2015 debut, Songs Of Love And Death. From Wacken Open Air to supporting legends like Aerosmith, Korn, and Within Temptation, they’ve consistently combined soaring melodies with stadium-ready energy. Their 2023 self-titled album marked a career high, charting across Europe and hitting the US Top New Artist charts.

Following global tours-including Australia, New Zealand, and Latin America-BEYOND THE BLACK are poised to close 2025 with appearances at the world’s biggest festivals like Wacken, Hellfest, and Graspop, making Break The Silence one of the most anticipated metal releases of 2026.

Watch the official video:

Tracklist – Break The Silence

Rising High

Break The Silence

The Art Of Being Alone (feat. Lord Of The Lost)

Let There Be Rain (feat. The Mystery Of The Bulgarian Voices)

Ravens

The Flood

Can You Hear Me (feat. Asami from Lovebites)

(La Vie Est Un) Cinéma

Hologram

Weltschmerz

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YouTube. See things first—Subscribe to Noise11 on YouTube

Visit Noise11.com

Follow us on social media:

Bluesky

Instagram

Facebook – Comment on the news of the day

X (Twitter)