Billy Field, Elly-May Barnes, Ash Grunwald To Play Cronulla Jazz and Blues Festival 2024 - Noise11.com

Ash Grunwald, Billy Field and Elly-May Barnes lead a long list of great Australian acts lined up for the 2024 Cronulla Jazz and Blues Festival.
Its been a long time since we’ve heard from the now 71-year old Billy Field. Billy was just 28 years old when he had massive hits with ‘Bad Habits’ (no 4, 1981) and ‘You Weren’t In Love With Me’ (no 1, 1981).
‘You Weren’t In Love With Me’ was also covered by Mick Fleetwood.
Elly-May Barnes has just released her extremely rocking ‘No Good’.
CRONULLA JAZZ & BLUES FESTIVAL 2024 line-up is:
Ash Grunwald
19 Twenty
Emma Pask
Craig Bloxom’s Reggae SPYS
Karise Eden
Monsieur Camembert
The Foreday Riders
Hot Potato Band
Chase The Sun
Billy Field
Steve Clisby
Carl Orr’s London Underground
Tina Harrod
The Mighty Reapers
Gregg Arthur
Blues Arcadia
Peter Northcote
Lonnie Lee
Elly May Barnes – Glittery and Unhinged
Clayton Doley’s Bayou Billabong
Frank Sultana
Claude Hay & The Kung Fu Mustard
8 Ball Aitken
Taya Chani
Shane Pacey Trio
The Steve Edmonds Band 70s Experience
Tall Shaun
Emma Birdsall
Sally King and The Repeat Offenders
Simon Kinny-Lewis
Handsome Young Strangers
Par 3
The Flashy Dashbacks
Continental Robert Susz Juke Joint Three
Tim Rollinson Trio
Hana and Jessie-Lee’s Bad Habits
Dave Brewer’s Deluxe Combo
A Man Called Stu
Andrew Dickeson’s Blue Rhythm Band
Adam Pringle
Soul Station
The Music of Aretha Franklin & Marvin Gaye Feat: Pat Powell & Jo Fabro
Shake ‘n’ Bake
Muharrem Aslan
Ellie & The Vandelles
Peter Locke Trio
Jo Fabro
George Washingmachine & Jim Pennell (String Time)
Big Muma & The Charm Offensive
Bones Atlas
Necko
The Fabulous Botting Flower
Matt the Rumble and the Tremolomen
Max & Johnny Dirty Blues
Sunday Lemonade
Max Music Collective
Dave Favours and the Roadside Ashes
The Vandastruts
Jordan Kenny
Tommy Gun
Oniera
Looch Lewis and The Press Gangsters
Copperline
The Cookers
Stefanie Duzel
Duncan Phillips
Jade Steg Band
Peta Caswell
Delta Green
Harvey Russell and The Widowmakers
5 Blues Drive
The Kirrawee HS Jazz Orchestra
Sydney Youth Jazz Orchestra
Caringbah Music
Music School Sutherland
Sutherland Shire Singing
Kennedy Music Academy
Beat of The Shire
Dance Ascendance Academy
The Lex Man
Sydney Blues Society All Star Blues Jam
The Cronulla Jazz and Blues Festival is on May 29 to June 2 at Cronulla, in The Shire.
