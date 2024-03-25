Billy Field, Elly-May Barnes, Ash Grunwald To Play Cronulla Jazz and Blues Festival 2024 - Noise11.com

Ash Grunwald, Billy Field and Elly-May Barnes lead a long list of great Australian acts lined up for the 2024 Cronulla Jazz and Blues Festival.

Watch the Noise11 Ash Grunwald interview:

Its been a long time since we’ve heard from the now 71-year old Billy Field. Billy was just 28 years old when he had massive hits with ‘Bad Habits’ (no 4, 1981) and ‘You Weren’t In Love With Me’ (no 1, 1981).

‘You Weren’t In Love With Me’ was also covered by Mick Fleetwood.

Elly-May Barnes has just released her extremely rocking ‘No Good’.

CRONULLA JAZZ & BLUES FESTIVAL 2024 line-up is:

Ash Grunwald

19 Twenty

Emma Pask

Craig Bloxom’s Reggae SPYS

Karise Eden

Monsieur Camembert

The Foreday Riders

Hot Potato Band

Chase The Sun

Billy Field

Steve Clisby

Carl Orr’s London Underground

Tina Harrod

The Mighty Reapers

Gregg Arthur

Blues Arcadia

Peter Northcote

Lonnie Lee

Elly May Barnes – Glittery and Unhinged

Clayton Doley’s Bayou Billabong

Frank Sultana

Claude Hay & The Kung Fu Mustard

8 Ball Aitken

Taya Chani

Shane Pacey Trio

The Steve Edmonds Band 70s Experience

Tall Shaun

Emma Birdsall

Sally King and The Repeat Offenders

Simon Kinny-Lewis

Handsome Young Strangers

Par 3

The Flashy Dashbacks

Continental Robert Susz Juke Joint Three

Tim Rollinson Trio

Hana and Jessie-Lee’s Bad Habits

Dave Brewer’s Deluxe Combo

A Man Called Stu

Andrew Dickeson’s Blue Rhythm Band

Adam Pringle

Soul Station

The Music of Aretha Franklin & Marvin Gaye Feat: Pat Powell & Jo Fabro

Shake ‘n’ Bake

Muharrem Aslan

Ellie & The Vandelles

Peter Locke Trio

Jo Fabro

George Washingmachine & Jim Pennell (String Time)

Big Muma & The Charm Offensive

Bones Atlas

Necko

The Fabulous Botting Flower

Matt the Rumble and the Tremolomen

Max & Johnny Dirty Blues

Sunday Lemonade

Max Music Collective

Dave Favours and the Roadside Ashes

The Vandastruts

Jordan Kenny

Tommy Gun

Oniera

Looch Lewis and The Press Gangsters

Copperline

The Cookers

Stefanie Duzel

Duncan Phillips

Jade Steg Band

Peta Caswell

Delta Green

Harvey Russell and The Widowmakers

5 Blues Drive

The Kirrawee HS Jazz Orchestra

Sydney Youth Jazz Orchestra

Caringbah Music

Music School Sutherland

Sutherland Shire Singing

Kennedy Music Academy

Beat of The Shire

Dance Ascendance Academy

The Lex Man

Sydney Blues Society All Star Blues Jam

The Cronulla Jazz and Blues Festival is on May 29 to June 2 at Cronulla, in The Shire.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

